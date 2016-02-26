Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Peter Todd (Bitcoin core dev) set up a SHA-1 “Pinata” and it's been claimed (twitter.com)
So it was claimed by reusing the collision data from shattered.io: https://bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=293382.msg17950195#m... Pretty cool.

I'm really interested in the comment about someone else running a bot that tries a double-spend based on the answer in the original transaction. It sounds like it didn't work, but it could have. Is there a way to set up these sorts of automated challenges in a way that isn't vulnerable to that?

Discussed in https://www.reddit.com/r/Bitcoin/comments/1mavh9/trustless_b...

You'd need a system supporting zero knowledge proofs.

Excellent post, thanks for linking to it.

I can't see how you'd do it for a case like this.

The script is just checking that the spender knows 2 pieces of data that are different but have the same SHA1 hash. I can't see a way to do that that can't be easily replayed by somebody else spending to a different address.

As soon as the transaction is broadcast, you reveal your 2 pieces of data that are different but have the same SHA1 hash.

Either by using interaction (with a ZKCP) or by using a two phase redemption and a covenant (https://blockstream.com/2016/11/02/covenants-in-elements-alp... which requires OP_CAT and friends which are disabled but could easily be reenabled after the segwit improvement to Bitcoin).

It's possible in Ethereum. You set a two-step process, in the first step you claim the solution - providing a hash of it, and your address. In the second step (in the next block), you provide the solution, and a smart contract can only send money to the address you provided in the first step.

It's possible in Bitcoin too and not just for the kind of trivial program you could plausible execute in a public blockchain. https://bitcoincore.org/en/2016/02/26/zero-knowledge-conting...

How much BTC did he get?

2.48 BTC, valued at 2800 USD at the moment.

https://blockchain.info/tx/8d31992805518fd62daa3bdd2a5c4fd2c...

2.48 BTC

~$2860 USD. Fairly good payoff for probably setting up a Google Alert and a small amount of scripting.

BitBet: A SHA1 collision will be found before the end of 2017

https://bitbet.us/bet/1351/a-sha1-collision-will-be-found-be...

Before anyone has the bright idea of running off and betting on "Yes", check the FAQ about how BitBet keeps your BitCoins if you bet on a closed contract: https://bitbet.us/faq/

(Not pointing this out to be critical. With a bit of thought, the policy makes enough sense to me, for various reasons. Pointing this out to prevent people from doing silly things, and because it's an interesting document on its own.)

One of the "no" bets was for ~7.4 BTC (~$8500 USD). Interesting that somebody was willing to lay down that much.

