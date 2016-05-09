Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
A command line script to remind you to drink water (github.com)
18 points by mirceasoaica 43 minutes ago





Just remember, 8 cups of water a day is a myth. It has no scientific basis[0].

It was the result of misunderstanding a 1945 study that spread around like wildfire (since people realised they weren't drinking 8 cups, and tried to). The figure includes water contained within food, which is a significant amount. If you're drinking 8 cups AND consuming a normal diet you may be drinking too much (assuming moderate weather conditions and no underlying medical problems leaving you dehydrated).

[0] http://www.bmj.com/content/335/7633/1288

What a time to be alive! Me, I drink when I'm thirsty.

Nitpicking obviously, but isn't it "too late" if you're drinking when you feel thirsty (it means you're already dehydrated)? Iirc you should be drinking before you feel thirsty.

No, that's also a myth:

https://mobile.nytimes.com/blogs/well/2016/05/09/dehydration...

In most cases, thirst is a reliable signal that more water is needed.

My sister works in urology. Her suggestion: drink as often as you need to achieve near clear urine. For me, that is a bit under a gallon a day.

Let's assume that's the consumption needed to optimize the functioning of the renal system. But is that necessarily optimal consumption for the whole body?

With no offense to your sister - who I'm sure is correct - hypothetically, maybe this could result in some other condition that a urologist might know nothing about.

A natural feedback mechanism!!!

Still think the script is nifty tho.

Clearly we need to close the loop with an IoT wifi linked colour sensor.

What terminal emulator and theme is that (referring to thr gif in the README file)?

One could turn this into a generic pomodoro timer and just make getting up for a walk and water a part of the breaks.

I have a more low tech solution. I keep a bottle of water on my desk. The bottle serves as reminder, storage, measurer, and water-drinking tool. I should patent this process...

Even more low tech: After going to the bathroom stop at the water fountain (which is, by side-effect of typical plumbing techniques, usually right outside the door) and take a long drink proportional to the amount of urine you put out.

It's an extra 20 seconds to a trip you were already making.

First they're telling us when to drink water, next, it's robots enslaving us.

Get back to work. My arms and legs aren't going to build themselves you know.

Once I had written a bash script to show a bubble notification on your linux machine after every X minutes, to remind you that you need to be working. Just like in the hollow man movie.

I had written this script because I used to get distracted a lot while working.

This seems (is) far more useful than something that is only visible in your terminal, unless that is where you spend 95% of your day. I have done something similar using Hammerspoon, just pops up an alert every so often to remind me of different things.

Having to type in not_thirsty seems like it would get tiring _very_ quickly.

