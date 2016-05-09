It was the result of misunderstanding a 1945 study that spread around like wildfire (since people realised they weren't drinking 8 cups, and tried to). The figure includes water contained within food, which is a significant amount. If you're drinking 8 cups AND consuming a normal diet you may be drinking too much (assuming moderate weather conditions and no underlying medical problems leaving you dehydrated).
[0] http://www.bmj.com/content/335/7633/1288
reply
https://mobile.nytimes.com/blogs/well/2016/05/09/dehydration...
In most cases, thirst is a reliable signal that more water is needed.
With no offense to your sister - who I'm sure is correct - hypothetically, maybe this could result in some other condition that a urologist might know nothing about.
Still think the script is nifty tho.
It's an extra 20 seconds to a trip you were already making.
I had written this script because I used to get distracted a lot while working.
Having to type in not_thirsty seems like it would get tiring _very_ quickly.
It was the result of misunderstanding a 1945 study that spread around like wildfire (since people realised they weren't drinking 8 cups, and tried to). The figure includes water contained within food, which is a significant amount. If you're drinking 8 cups AND consuming a normal diet you may be drinking too much (assuming moderate weather conditions and no underlying medical problems leaving you dehydrated).
[0] http://www.bmj.com/content/335/7633/1288
reply