Hello personal website, goodbye cv
bediger4000
0 minutes ago
They'll never be able to pigeon-hole you with that! All of the candidate classification and categorization (CCC) software works on "Word" docs and PDFs! How can they find the keywords that limit and confine you to a category!?
