Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
A Simple Rust GUI with QML (vandenoever.info)
68 points by irfanka 3 hours ago | hide | past | web | 7 comments | favorite





Gist that I've been developing for quick setup guides (PRs welcome!): https://gist.github.com/ErichDonGubler/c802e066de7068241f0e6...

We're still trying to get this to work with Windows. I've been reporting on this issue here: https://github.com/White-Oak/qml-rust/issues/31.

Any suggestions to get this going would be appreciated! Developing with Rust/QML on Windows definitely seems possible at this point...that said, most of what's left to be defined is what setup is required to actually get things to work.

reply


Part of me wonders how much better web programming could have been a decade ago if QT was the standard that browsers implemented, and we just shipped around QT frontends that ran sandboxed in the browser.

reply


I'm okay with the alternative.

HTML + CSS + JS are just barely not shitty, but have such widespread adoption and libraries. Web apps are just so easy to package and maintain.

reply


How does it compare to https://github.com/cyndis/qmlrs ?

reply


This project is "dead" for quite some time now. Don't know if they really restructure the project (this was the last active conversation i witnessed in the issues section https://github.com/cyndis/qmlrs/issues/28 ) or if its just abandoned now. currently i use this for playing around with rust + qml https://github.com/White-Oak/qml-rust this is the one used in the example, too

reply


What is it about Rust that makes porting QT different from any other language?

reply


C++ is notoriously hard to bind. The only high-quality Qt bindings I know of are Python ones (Pyside).

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: