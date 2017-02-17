We're still trying to get this to work with Windows. I've been reporting on this issue here: https://github.com/White-Oak/qml-rust/issues/31.
Any suggestions to get this going would be appreciated! Developing with Rust/QML on Windows definitely seems possible at this point...that said, most of what's left to be defined is what setup is required to actually get things to work.
HTML + CSS + JS are just barely not shitty, but have such widespread adoption and libraries. Web apps are just so easy to package and maintain.
