This can be more generally thought of as using exponentiation.
12 * 8 = 12 * 2^3
Using the more general rule, again.
12 * 9 = 12 * 3^2. Or 12 * 3 * 3.
reply
12 * 8 = 10 * 8 + 2 * 8 = 96
12 * 9 = 12 * 10 - 12 = 108
That said, most of the things in the article are things I've picked up more or less automatically. If you could train yourself to do them, I think it could help, but I think most people who do them just figured them out on their own.
I disagree entirely with "Memorizing building blocks", mostly because I see the huge dichotomy among students between those who try to memorize and those who attempt to learn concepts. Those who memorize do worse on tests, because if they forget, they can't just apply their knowledge. They also seem to forget the material faster after the class. Those who learn the concepts are usually okay, even if they forget a detail they can often work it out. I also think that someone who needs to memorize that 3/5 = 0.6 is unclear on some deeper concept somewhere.
Edit: formating
This can be more generally thought of as using exponentiation.
12 * 8 = 12 * 2^3
Using the more general rule, again.
12 * 9 = 12 * 3^2. Or 12 * 3 * 3.
reply