Exactly what do they mean by that? Will it be opt-in? Will it only cover art that's already under Creative Commons? Will be it all Creative Commons? Does a Wix site count as commercial use? I can't imagine people would be very happy about their art suddenly being available for use elsewhere without their consent.
Hopefully, this is much ado about nothing, and Wix won't do anything terrible, but we've seen technology companies do stupid things before. At the very least, it would be nice if they elaborated on their plans regarding this.
I'm assuming they will present an option for artists to allow their work to be used on Wix sites in exchange for royalties, with the middleman taking a percentage of said royalties.
I could totally see them taking all the CC licenses and open it up as a stock image repository. This could go two ways.
One, they open it up and its a total free for all, and as a Wix user, I can just go take someone's images and use them on my site royality free, which is downright scary.
Two, they take control of all the work that's under CC, involve the artists and offer them a percentage of the profit to use their art for their websites. Or cut out the artists entirely, which I could also see happening. You have huge opportunity to drive a ton of revenue from the stuff that's already on DA.
I am currently drafting what I think could be this generation's dA, improving upon some of its shortcomings and offering new collaboration tools.
If you think you could provide some insight, would love to email you some questions about your experiences building that kind of community, because it is exactly the kind of community I wish to serve.
Also, hi
I find the valuation a little surprizing, but I guess that is what happens when you value an established business on actuals instead of potential. Good get wix.
Hacker News is biased toward DIYing websites from scratch, but WYSIWYG builders like WIx are very important for those who aren't tech-savvy. DeviantArt, in a world where designers must build their own overly-elaborate portfolios with JavaScript and CSS shenanigans to stand out, serves as a good compliment.
I also can't imagine the print-selling business reaching the kind of scale that today's VCs would like to see.
Deviantart has click-through ads that overlay the content on mobile and a big bright banner for registered users if they are using an adblocker.
It seems they are already getting away with ugly and intrusive.
So around a 4.5x revenue multiple, which doesn't seem bad for a business that isn't growing rapidly(?)
https://petapixel.com/2016/03/22/flickrd-rise-demise-photo-s...
I find flickr with Creative Commons search incredibly valuable.
