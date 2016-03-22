Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Website builder Wix acquires art community DeviantArt for $36M (techcrunch.com)
One potentially alarming sentence in this article is "Wix will open up DeviantArt’s repository of art and creative community to the Wix platform, giving Wix’s users access to that work to use in their own site building."

Exactly what do they mean by that? Will it be opt-in? Will it only cover art that's already under Creative Commons? Will be it all Creative Commons? Does a Wix site count as commercial use? I can't imagine people would be very happy about their art suddenly being available for use elsewhere without their consent.

Hopefully, this is much ado about nothing, and Wix won't do anything terrible, but we've seen technology companies do stupid things before. At the very least, it would be nice if they elaborated on their plans regarding this.

You cannot unilaterally change the license on someone else's work. A lot of images on DeviantArt are under very restrictive licenses.

I'm assuming they will present an option for artists to allow their work to be used on Wix sites in exchange for royalties, with the middleman taking a percentage of said royalties.

Well that depends on the terms the uploader agreed to. The license displayed for works is, as I understand it, the license that applies to visitors/viewers not necessarily for deviantArt itself.

There's also a lot of CC licensed stuff that might already be allowing use for such purposes with the authors not expecting any return from it.

I had the same reaction.

I could totally see them taking all the CC licenses and open it up as a stock image repository. This could go two ways.

One, they open it up and its a total free for all, and as a Wix user, I can just go take someone's images and use them on my site royality free, which is downright scary.

Two, they take control of all the work that's under CC, involve the artists and offer them a percentage of the profit to use their art for their websites. Or cut out the artists entirely, which I could also see happening. You have huge opportunity to drive a ton of revenue from the stuff that's already on DA.

From 2001-2007 I worked on helping build the community at dA. It lost all it's magic (for me) when Scott and Eric Kolb left. Angelo is an absolutely amazing guy and I really really admire him but it was pretty sad to watch the community die. FYI, Chris Bolt the dude who built a lot of the tech there is INCREDIBLY and if you can figure out how to hire him, hire him - afaik he hasn't worked anywhere else in the last 17 years. I had such an interesting and unique childhood and teenage years due to deviantART (and IRC). I owe everyone from that time a huge thank you for helping me become who I am today.

Thank you for your role in creating such an amazing community. Things definitely began to decline post '07 and I eventually retired my dA accounts back in '12... But you're right, the experience it offered was completely unique and will be a subject of my nostalgia for the rest of my life. I met so many great friends through common interests, and would never have continued my interest in writing without it. And I almost certainly wouldn't be working as a web developer today.

I am currently drafting what I think could be this generation's dA, improving upon some of its shortcomings and offering new collaboration tools.

If you think you could provide some insight, would love to email you some questions about your experiences building that kind of community, because it is exactly the kind of community I wish to serve.

Hear hear. Without deviantArt and the incredible support of the community I would have never gotten into product design.

Also, hi

Jeroen!!!!! Hello!!! Hope you are well and awesome to run into you on HN.

Haha, I am very well. Yourself? Hit me up on Twitter @jmulder to catch up!

I deleted my twitter because it's a distracting insular tire fire, however, I'll find you on FB. :)

DA is what inspired me to make my first website. They really pioneered strong community collaboration, long before social networking on the web became cool.

I find the valuation a little surprizing, but I guess that is what happens when you value an established business on actuals instead of potential. Good get wix.

Yesterday, coincidentally, there was a surprisingly silly and heated discussion in a large Facebook group about whether a person who specializes in Wix can be considered a "web developer." (https://www.facebook.com/groups/hackathonhackers/permalink/1...)

Hacker News is biased toward DIYing websites from scratch, but WYSIWYG builders like WIx are very important for those who aren't tech-savvy. DeviantArt, in a world where designers must build their own overly-elaborate portfolios with JavaScript and CSS shenanigans to stand out, serves as a good compliment.

I remember spending many hours browsing dA back way back when. There are so many art/design/etc communities now that I'm sure it's getting more difficult to retain users.

DeviantArt has always been a nice community. I find it surprising that the price is so low given that they add a lot of value.

Having moved in Deviant Art circles (some time ago, admittedly) I'd say one reason for the low price might be that, somewhat like Reddit, the core values of the community make it challenging to monetize.

Is it? dA is full of artists selling their art and users buying it. It's full of Patreons, donation buttons, etc. See Twitch for what successful monetization of this sort of audience looks like.

Yep, it would be hard to get away with ugly, intrusive ads when your users are obsessed with aesthetics.

I also can't imagine the print-selling business reaching the kind of scale that today's VCs would like to see.

> hard to get away with ugly, intrusive ads

Deviantart has click-through ads that overlay the content on mobile and a big bright banner for registered users if they are using an adblocker.

It seems they are already getting away with ugly and intrusive.

the deal will increase its revenue outlook by around $8 million

So around a 4.5x revenue multiple, which doesn't seem bad for a business that isn't growing rapidly(?)

Since when does revenue matter? That's like selling a car dealership that does $100mm a year for $450mm, when the profit is only, say, 5% per car sold.

reply


My point is merely that the multiple seems healthy, but sure, if we do it on likely income instead then it's an even higher multiple that'll be well above typical acquisitions of small online communities or media sites.

"Website builder Wix acquires terrible amateur hentai repository DeviantArt for a $36M loss"

Why do I feel like this is the litmus test for someone to see if they want to save Flickr?

Not sure what you mean by that

Flickr is the only part of Yahoo that is worth anything. The question is how much.

I think the idea that flickr is worth anything is still in question.

https://petapixel.com/2016/03/22/flickrd-rise-demise-photo-s...

I find flickr with Creative Commons search incredibly valuable.

