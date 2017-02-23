Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
MongooseIM 2.0.1 more stability for app developers (erlang-solutions.com)
1 point by nyconyco 9 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





Hi all,

MongooseIM, the massively scalable XMPP/Jabber server, written in Erlang, under GPLv2, is available in version 2.0.1.

What's new?

=> For DevOps/SysAdmins

Cassandra DB support for MAM (XEP-0313: Message Archive Management)

Simplified MAM configuration

ODBC/RDBMS backend for MUC light

MUC hibernation, for memory saving

=> For client developers

SSE (Server-Sent Events), as an addition to our client-side REST API, for server to client real-time push

XEP-0363: HTTP File Upload

Improvements to XEP-0016: Privacy Lists and XEP-0191: Blocking Command

=> Raw versions of the changelog

https://github.com/esl/MongooseIM/releases/tag/2.0.1

=> What's coming next?

Mangosta Android and Mangosta iOS: opensource mobile clients, with focus on social microblogging and group chats (just a humble techno demo, only available as source code, no intention to go on AppStore/PlayStore)

An opensource push notification server written in Elixir

An opensource ICE/STUN/TURN server written in Elixir

=> Links

https://github.com/esl/MongooseIM/

https://twitter.com/MongooseIM/

The documentation: https://mongooseim.readthedocs.io/

Any comment?

reply




