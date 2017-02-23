MongooseIM, the massively scalable XMPP/Jabber server, written in Erlang, under GPLv2, is available in version 2.0.1.
What's new?
=> For DevOps/SysAdmins
Cassandra DB support for MAM (XEP-0313: Message Archive Management)
Simplified MAM configuration
ODBC/RDBMS backend for MUC light
MUC hibernation, for memory saving
=> For client developers
SSE (Server-Sent Events), as an addition to our client-side REST API, for server to client real-time push
XEP-0363: HTTP File Upload
Improvements to XEP-0016: Privacy Lists and XEP-0191:
Blocking Command
=> Raw versions of the changelog
https://github.com/esl/MongooseIM/releases/tag/2.0.1
=> What's coming next?
Mangosta Android and Mangosta iOS: opensource mobile clients, with focus on social microblogging and group chats (just a humble techno demo, only available as source code, no intention to go on AppStore/PlayStore)
An opensource push notification server written in Elixir
An opensource ICE/STUN/TURN server written in Elixir
=> Links
https://github.com/esl/MongooseIM/
https://twitter.com/MongooseIM/
The documentation: https://mongooseim.readthedocs.io/
