Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Perspective API – An API that makes it easier to host better conversations (perspectiveapi.com)
13 points by flinner 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 4 comments | favorite





Very interesting, though I'd love more details about the signals they're using.

I hold out a slim hope that this discussion doesn't once again devolve into "but how can we even define 'truth'??" This seems more analogous to spam detectors - perfection is absolutely theoretically impossible, but low-error implementations are incredibly useful in practice.

reply


Detecting (and warning commenters) about toxicity seems like a really useful idea. I would certainly like to browse many Brexit discussions with the top 40% of toxic comments cut out.

reply


> We are also open sourcing experiments, models, and research data to explore the strengths and weaknesses (e.g. potential unintended biases) of using machine learning as a tool for online discussion.

Does that mean that practically everything to be able to run it on a server without any google API is possible (once those things release)?

reply


Context: NYT will use it http://www.nytco.com/the-times-is-partnering-with-jigsaw-to-...

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: