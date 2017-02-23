Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Amazon Argues Alexa Has Free Speech Rights in Murder Trial Fight (forbes.com)
6 points by molf 39 minutes ago





It was bound to happen. Next up, are robots people?

reply


No, but companies are (sigh). This is really an expression of Citizens United. Alexa and Siri use cute names to cover it, but "Ok Google" reveals what you're really interacting with for these sorts of tools: You're talking to a company.

reply




