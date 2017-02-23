Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Amazon Argues Alexa Has Free Speech Rights in Murder Trial Fight
(
forbes.com
)
6 points
by
molf
39 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
2 comments
|
favorite
coldcode
9 minutes ago
It was bound to happen. Next up, are robots people?
reply
ocdtrekkie
2 minutes ago
No, but companies are (sigh). This is really an expression of Citizens United. Alexa and Siri use cute names to cover it, but "Ok Google" reveals what you're really interacting with for these sorts of tools: You're talking to a company.
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply