Converting a large React Codebase from Coffeescript to ES6 (bugsnag.com)
26 points by conversar 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 3 comments | favorite





This is a very valuable article about what it would take to do such a migration. I also work on a large CoffeeScript + React codebase (https://github.com/sagemathinc/smc), write a lot of new CoffeeScript every day, and I have no plans to do a rewrite. I just don't see the value of doing a rewrite, given how hard it would be. I like CoffeeScript, find it expressive, and I think it would be easier to fix or maintain the relevant CoffeeScript tooling than to do a rewrite (just because a rewrite would be so damned difficult). Also, CoffeeScript really is sufficiently close to Javascript, and it interoperates effectively enough for now.

CoffeeScript is not totally dead. There's pretty regular activity this month (see https://github.com/jashkenas/coffeescript/commits/master). That said, personally, I find the stability of CoffeeScript to be kind of nice, considering how much churn there is in the rest of the Javascript world. The language barely changes at all, and that's kind of nice.

"According to The State of Javascript survey, only 6% of responders that have used coffeescript before said that they would consider using it again."

Nit: the calculation seems wrong to me.

- Used it before, would use again: 6%

- Used it before, would not use again: 25%

- Therefore, "responders that have used coffeescript before said that they would consider using it again" shall be: 6% / (6% + 25%) = 19.4%

I believe articles like this should get more attention. There is a lot of hype about new technologies around JavaScript, but also there are many successful brownfield projects still actively developed. They may benefit from the new technologies, but rewrite is rarely a good idea, and there are not much info on migration process (speaking from personal experience).

