CoffeeScript is not totally dead. There's pretty regular activity this month (see https://github.com/jashkenas/coffeescript/commits/master).
That said, personally, I find the stability of CoffeeScript to be kind of nice, considering how much churn there is in the rest of the Javascript world. The language barely changes at all, and that's kind of nice.
Nit: the calculation seems wrong to me.
- Used it before, would use again: 6%
- Used it before, would not use again: 25%
- Therefore, "responders that have used coffeescript before said that they would consider using it again" shall be: 6% / (6% + 25%) = 19.4%
