Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
“A state of flow can be achieved by deep work” (robinwieruch.de)
29 points by robschia 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 6 comments | favorite





I'm going to be straight, a lot of this just seems like, at best, general advice for getting things done that may or may not work for any given person. At worst, some pseudo-scientific mumbo jumbo that references disproven concepts. It's a red flag to me when paragraphs start with "Research shows..." with no context/evidence in sight.

>You need to be aware of your finite amount of willpower.

Didn't willpower depletion fail to replicate last year?

> Research shows that a trained memory improves your ability to concentrate...There are many strategies you can apply to train your memory.

I was under the impression that working memory is one of the most difficult (if not impossible) things to train or improve.

reply


I'm skeptical about willpower, too.. but what about "cognitive resources"? I bookmarked this because while I don't know if it's the whole and full truth (how could it be?), it certainly seems interesting, the whole talk is but here's the start of the relevant bit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FKTxC9pl-WM&t=8m23s

reply


I used to have no trouble concentrating on one thing. Now, it seems nobody can work (or let anyone else work) without "multitasking". So, now I find it hard to concentrate even when I am allowed to focus on one thing[0]. The single biggest thing that helps with that is a timer and commitment to the timer.

[0] I guess I am so used to being distracted that I find I distract myself.

reply


I'm the same boat. I am now very rarely in any kind of state of flow (maybe once every few months) and it feels more shallow than it used to be.

reply


Have you become competent? I.e., are you doing different work than you used to when you felt like you were often in a "state of flow"? Or do you just need less concentration to do the same work?

I was feeling terrible for a while and then I noticed I was doing strictly more difficult work, and faster, but that work had become routine and trivial by now, so the deep focus wasn't needed.

reply


I have read the whole book, it was a waste of time.

Mainly because Newport keeps contradicting himself. I remember a few paragraphs before the end of the book, he was saying how he didnt want to make a philosophical or moral point and just after said "having a deep life is the best way of living". The full book is like this.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: