>You need to be aware of your finite amount of willpower.
Didn't willpower depletion fail to replicate last year?
> Research shows that a trained memory improves your ability to concentrate...There are many strategies you can apply to train your memory.
I was under the impression that working memory is one of the most difficult (if not impossible) things to train or improve.
[0] I guess I am so used to being distracted that I find I distract myself.
I was feeling terrible for a while and then I noticed I was doing strictly more difficult work, and faster, but that work had become routine and trivial by now, so the deep focus wasn't needed.
Mainly because Newport keeps contradicting himself. I remember a few paragraphs before the end of the book, he was saying how he didnt want to make a philosophical or moral point and just after said "having a deep life is the best way of living". The full book is like this.
