Mail with nmh (circuitousroot.com)
Takes me back... I used mh and later nmh all the time back in the 90's. Combined with some good procmail recipes and spam assassin, I found it really effective. I pretty much moved away from it, though, when rich text and images became overwhelmingly prevalent.

I still would love there to be common usage of text-only emails just between friends (you can't categorize or quote-reply text messages), and talk/ytalk sessions for real-time communication.

Interesting, but pretty niche. Targets not just the general "I prefer tty based email", but the more niche "I prefer separate, pipable shell commands to interact with email".

If I'm stuck with tty, I would probably gravitate towards mutt. It can deal with MH type folders if that's already the system default.

I used mh for a long time, but then I switched my mail folders over to Maildir for compatability with Dovecot. Also, I like how Maildir dodges a lot of file locking problems. So now I use a combination of mutt and iPhone Mail. I wish I could conveniently go back to the mh frontend while having Maildir folders.

GNU NMH: http://www.nongnu.org/nmh/

