I still would love there to be common usage of text-only emails just between friends (you can't categorize or quote-reply text messages), and talk/ytalk sessions for real-time communication.
reply
If I'm stuck with tty, I would probably gravitate towards mutt. It can deal with MH type folders if that's already the system default.
I still would love there to be common usage of text-only emails just between friends (you can't categorize or quote-reply text messages), and talk/ytalk sessions for real-time communication.
reply