Show HN: Turbo Transpose compressor filter for binary/integer/floating point data
1 point by powturbo 19 minutes ago





- Byte/Nibble transpose/shuffle for improving compression of binary data (ex. floating point data)

- Scalar/SIMD Transpose/Shuffle 8,16,32,64,... bits Dynamic CPU detection and JIT scalar/sse/avx2 switching

- 100% C (C++ headers), usage as simple as memcpy

- Ready and simple to use library, no hassless dependencies

+ Byte Transpose

- Fastest byte transpose

+ Nibble Transpose

- nearly as fast as byte transpose

- more efficient in most binary data files, up to 6 times faster than Bitshuffle

- more robust worst case scenario than bitshuffle

