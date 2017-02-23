Hacker News
The Untold Secrets of Grand Central Terminal
5 points
by
ayanai
2 hours ago
wtbob
5 minutes ago
Very cool article, but the images are extremely low-resolution and blurry if one has JavaScript disabled. Folks, please don't do this: HTML has an image tag for a reason.
