I Tracked Myself With $170 Smartphone Spyware that Anyone Can Buy (vice.com)
13 points by JackPoach 3 hours ago | 4 comments





At the end, the author mentions that this type of software is available for iOS as well. My understanding of iOS is that this kind of thing is virtually impossible, because 1) apps must be distributed through the app store, and will be removed if found to be spyware, and 2) app developers have much less ability to do things in the background, especially using the microphone and camera. Is there anything written about actual examples of this kind of spyware on iOS yet?

What can be done to protect against attacks like this?

I'm considering switching from Android to iOS since I've heard good things about the security and privacy.

The attacker needed access to the phone.

It's generally game over for any device if the attacker has physical access.

>> The attacker needed access to the phone.

Yeah, he clearly says he had to side load that thing, and yet near the top of the story he says this:

'With a single SMS message, this spy had remotely activated the microphone in my smartphone, turning it into a portable and surreptitious eavesdropping device.'

That kind of implies that is how this thing was installed, but that's not really how it worked.

