This is a bit of a straw-man argument. Forward secrecy or not, if you can get root on the client device, you own everything. So if you are a journalist/whistleblower, and have invested the effort to learn PGP, you should use Tails or something more appropriate for your job than windows or a mac.
reply
"I also do not recommend using a centralized service that keeps your keys on a smartphone. However I warmly recommend using the Signal Protocol whenever messaging is to be done. Signal can be a direct replacement for PGP someone just has to code up the whole thing (time to flesh out signal-cli)."
Can be, someone just.
on a different note: gnupg is not widely used, signal is.
Signal is not fit for PGP's use case.
Any replacement would have to be at least semi-compatible, so as not to break the (likely) hundreds of solutions relying on and expecting PGP.
This is a bit of a straw-man argument. Forward secrecy or not, if you can get root on the client device, you own everything. So if you are a journalist/whistleblower, and have invested the effort to learn PGP, you should use Tails or something more appropriate for your job than windows or a mac.
reply