Ask HN: A plug-n-play machine learning chip already trained to do something?

Here's the scenario, you've got this dumb robot that is just a vehicle whether a bi-ped, a self-driving bicyle, etc... it works as a vehicle but "it needs a brain". So you get this chip in the mail like an i7 and you plug it into the vehicle. Assuming the vehicle has a port for this particular chip. The chip would have been trained in a virtual world where it went through countless hours navigating and being tested for random pedestrian actions, accidents, etc... Would that be a thing? Or is this kind of "field" (I'm ignorant in this right now) strictly (at the moment) targeted to large sets of computers. Probably because only those can do it. I don't know if you have to "get it going" so to speak like letting a car engine run, so the concept of unplugging it to ship it and expecting it to work on a new machine that depends on it to run based on real-world non-simulated events... Thoughts? I know I have to read, I'm starting to. Looks like the thing to get into for the future.