Lost in Tassie

|I'm a software engineer with roughly 20 years of experience in Java, .NET, and a range of networking, security and OS related topics.
I'd like to offer my services to someone that wants a keen, intelligent software engineer, that can work remotely. Gitlab aren't an option due to a recent interview/query.
I have 4x100MB/s ports, so remote video conferencing etc is no problem, nor hosting if it comes to that.
I am happy to entertain a significantly lower salary than what would be offered on-site, partly for reasons of commute/living expenses and partly for reasons of team coherence. For comparison, the jobs on offer in Tassie are around the 60-80k AUD mark. I wouldn't accept anything close to those, but around the 100k mark would be OK. Have US/NZ/AU citizenship and can move.
Cheers.
