Show HN: Credy – Peer-to-Peer Lending Platform for India

Our customers are people who need small to medium personal loans -- they might need a loan for debt refinancing, a wedding, education or an emergency. We offers fast, paperless online loans to borrowers.
For lenders, Credy offers a professionally chosen, risk managed, trustworthy investment option, and great data and analytics tools. We guarantee 100% genuine and verified borrowers.
The founders have extensive background in finance and tech from Goldman Sachs, Societe Generale and Amazon.
Happy to answer questions you may have. Checkout our blog at http://blog.credy.in for interesting articles on finance in India.
Harshit Vaishnav
Co-Founder, Credy
https://www.credy.in
- Harshit Vaishnav Co-Founder, Credy https://www.credy.in
