|
|Ask HN: Navigating DAFT – any recommended lawyers or legal firms?
|
2 points by tastyface 52 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
|Hi HN! I'm thinking of establishing residency in the Netherlands by way of DAFT, but I don't think I want to navigate the process by myself, so I'd like to enlist the aid of a legal agency with experience in this area. I've found the following so far but haven't called for a consultation yet:
* Expatlaw (expatlaw.nl)
* Everaert Advocaten (everaert.nl)
* Adam & Wolf (dutch-americanfriendshiptreaty.com)
Does anyone have experience with these or any other firms, especially pertaining to DAFT? Thank you!
|
Guidelines
| FAQ
| Support
| API
| Security
| Lists
| Bookmarklet
| DMCA
| Apply to YC
| Contact