Ask HN: Navigating DAFT – any recommended lawyers or legal firms?

Hi HN! I'm thinking of establishing residency in the Netherlands by way of DAFT, but I don't think I want to navigate the process by myself, so I'd like to enlist the aid of a legal agency with experience in this area. I've found the following so far but haven't called for a consultation yet: * Expatlaw (expatlaw.nl) * Everaert Advocaten (everaert.nl) * Adam & Wolf (dutch-americanfriendshiptreaty.com) Does anyone have experience with these or any other firms, especially pertaining to DAFT? Thank you!