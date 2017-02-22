Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Inside Uber’s Aggressive, Unrestrained Workplace Culture (nytimes.com)
" Occasionally, problematic managers who were the subject of numerous complaints were shuffled around different regions; firings were less common."

Same strategy exhibited by certain religious organizations. Problematic individuals were transferred to developing countries or disenfranchised communities where more distinct power imbalances enable the crimes to go unpunished.

NB: there is a lot of new information in this article. It's a great read.

How many laws does Uber have to break, how many drivers does Uber have to cheat, how many assaults on riders and drivers have to be committed, how much predatory pricing does Uber have to commit, how many labor laws does Uber have to flout, how much full time jobs does Uber have to undermine, how many people, riders, pedestrians and drivers does Uber have to kill

before this generation of engineers looks beyond the high tech goodness and high salaries they personally achieve to see the poison you enable by staying on with Uber?

ethics/shmethics it's a great job at an important company!

I hope Travis / execs are sincere and this was a healthy reality check, of course talk is cheap. Anyone know if Amazon culture changed significantly after the NY times article about their work culture came out?

From what I hear, no, not really.

I really have to commend Susan for bravery to come out and describe what has been happening to her. It is inexcusable behavior.

Also, it seems that writing a blog post is way more effective then suit who would drag on for months.

And one more thing, not to downplay managers contributions, but developers are the ones making things happen, we really need more credit for our work.

actually it's the drivers that add all the value, the devs are the folks that enable the cheating. Susan Fowler was responsible for keeping the trains running on time.

