David Bowie's list of books he loved in his life
shelfjoy.com
11 points
by
wowsig
4 hours ago
past
web
2 comments
justin66
43 minutes ago
What does this list of books (and its "curators") have to do with David Bowie?
goblin89
5 minutes ago
This seems to be a showcase of ShelfJoy’s functionality on the example of “Bowie’s 100 books” list, which apparently was supplied by his archivist for an exhibition
David Bowie Is
from a few years ago.
