David Bowie's list of books he loved in his life (shelfjoy.com)
What does this list of books (and its "curators") have to do with David Bowie?

This seems to be a showcase of ShelfJoy’s functionality on the example of “Bowie’s 100 books” list, which apparently was supplied by his archivist for an exhibition David Bowie Is from a few years ago.

