> there may not be much you can do about this besides blocking cookies
Most browsers let you block 3rd-party cookies without blocking all cookies (in this case, blocking the the criteo.com cookie but not the sears.com cookie, when on sears.com): https://www.maketecheasier.com/disable-third-party-cookies-c...
reply
I look at a product out of curiosity.
Get stuck seeing the same product ads for days everywhere including FB, etc.
and yes I use Ublock, Ghostery etc.
I definitely don't agree with "tons" of e-mails but a few promotional emails is understandable. I also don't agree with the tactics used in the article, to be clear.
Until Marshmallow it had no permission system at all - every app gets access to everything it wants. That's every contact's full details, your full details, all your SMS messages, your location at all times, your email address (you could see a list of what they access, at least, but couldn't stop them).
It finally became more iOS-like in Marshmallow, but first your phone has to actually get the update, then the app has to actually update to target Marshmallow or above. It doesn't retroactively apply to older apps, and Google didn't enforce that apps start supporting it - they only have to if they want to use Marshmallow specific features.
(You do have the option of manually blocking access in Settings, but you have to actively do it for every app before the app ever runs, and you'll get warnings that the app might simply break).
It's something I've frequently pointed to when Android users said that "Android gets everything first". I was enjoying my permission system back in 2008.
It's the main reason I use an iPhone, it's actually why I switched back after some time using Android (after the iPhone finally got custom keyboards). Finally, as more and more apps update, Android will become viable for me again. However, I still take issue with having to put my real name on app reviews on Android.
The only way to keep your personal information safe is to not share it in the first place. Pass all the laws you want and require all the layers of security you can imagine but your data is still not safe; it will eventually get leaked. Either through the actions of hackers, intentional or unintentional leaks, security bugs, or utter incompetence of some human that has legal access to it.
Anyway, it's baffling to me that people still defend web advertising. That "industry" is far sleazier and shadier than spammers, but for some reason people here will defend web ads.
> there may not be much you can do about this besides blocking cookies
Most browsers let you block 3rd-party cookies without blocking all cookies (in this case, blocking the the criteo.com cookie but not the sears.com cookie, when on sears.com): https://www.maketecheasier.com/disable-third-party-cookies-c...
reply