While this document comes across as a decent primer on the general theory behind encryption, I wish it covered the security implications of historical policy proposals (key escrow and DRM come to mind).
It seems important to make sure that policymakers are not only educated on encryption, but on the pitfalls or "fallacies" that come about when, well, trying to write policy regarding it. Such misconceptions, I think, are more dangerous than a fundamental misunderstanding of the system as a whole as they allow for crippling crypto by law (picking and choosing implementation details), instead of simply misinformed blanket laws.
