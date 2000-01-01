Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
What Happens to Your Body on a Thru-Hike (outsideonline.com)
After doing 2000-mile treks on the AT and PCT, I can say that hikers generally get their "trail legs" after roughly 500 miles or one month. Damascus VA and Tehachapi CA are big spots for zeroes and recalibration, and then you're off to the races. This post is excellent in showing the changes in those first 500 miles, but doesn't go on to show much about what happens after. That peak performance is maintained very well.

Do you have any data or articles or anything?

I've done quite a few very strenuous, multi-week races on bike, including riding the Colorado Trail in 7 days [0], and riding to, then summiting all the Colorado 14ers in 34 [1] - as well as participating in the Tour Divide [2] twice.

I would call my fitness before these races as "peak", but I wouldn't call myself anything but near, "onset of over training syndrome" afterwards. The only thing I experienced similar to the author's was a slight bit of fat loss. Every other part of my body was wrecked, which took months to recover from.

One thing that stuck out with me is that they only hiked for 8 hours/day. That seems like a light day! compared to these races, where 5 hours of sleep is spoiling oneself. I guess the moral of the story before doing a, "thru hike for fitness" is to not to overdo it. It also seems like the author was in pretty alright shape to start out, with a fairly low pulse and overall bodyweight.

[0] http://www.climbingdreams.net/ctr/ [1] http://longranger.justinsimoni.com/tour14er/ [2] http://tourdivide.org/

The conditions of a race are very different from a thru-hike done for enjoyment. I got the best sleep of my life on the PCT. 8-9 solid hours each night (sometimes I would wake up to eat), and an hour nap after lunch every day.

I'm willing to bet money that the single determining factor that led you to different results was the amount of sleep. 5 hours is not even enough for a sedentary person, much less someone riding a bike all day. The more you work out the more sleep you need. I'm guessing the author got at least 8 hours a night, or however much was enough to fully recover.

I'm reading a book on breaking the two hour marathon and one pro (I cant remember her name at the moment) sleeps 16 hours a day when her training peaks

"One thing that stuck out with me is that they only hiked for 8 hours/day. That seems like a light day! compared to these races,"

Really. Carrying a 20kg pack for eight hours over rough terrain is less strenuous than bike riding? Do this for over 500 miles? Ever done this before? Hike on foot with 20kg packs on consecutive days? Make camp, make food, rest, break camp. Everything on your back. This is a lot more strenuous than you think. Hands down racing on a bike is much easier ^physically^ than hiking on foot carrying weight over broken terrain over long distances.

Over the same distance sure, but have you ever raced mountain bikes? The broken terrain thing applies as well. And the increased efficiency just translates into more speed and distance. You might think descending 10k feet on a bicycle is cake compared to hiking, but packing that elevation drop into a tiny fraction of the time leads is actually a fairly intense upper body workout.

This guy took a selfie every mile of the PCT. It's pretty cool to see his transformation: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xyo8OIp7aHM

Secrets to fitness revealed!

  1: Stand up
  2: Go outside
  3: Walk around a lot

4: Be restricted in your calories by having to carry everything on your back.

Not really because you choose foods that are calorie-dense (i.e. foods without water weight, and fatty foods).

3000-4000 calories per trail day was typical during my 1,900 PCT miles. I never had to restrict intake due to weight concerns. Also binged on burgers and ice cream at every opportunity in town.

This is what one of my lager resupplies looked like, 31,750 calories for a 7-day stretch:

https://www.flickr.com/photos/cmartinpct/14501624495/in/phot...

Gained 5 pounds overall, but started without much to lose (125 lbs).

5. Uphill.

6. Repeat.

Things do tend to be needlessly complicated, don't they?

But the data provided in the article is a nice contribution.

I think the complication comes in trying to balance exercise with everything else you want to do. Not everyone has the interest or the means to go on a 30 day hike.

Completely agree. But while I usually find overly-distilled things unhelpful, for the vast majority of people it really does come down to consuming fewer, better calories, and moving more (i.e, burning more).

But I agree that the overthinking comes when people are trying to fit 27 hours of daily activities into 24, and also when people are pursuing results without burning more and/or consuming fewer calories.

You need to lift heavy things as well.

Ya but how many toenails does he have left? Every time I've hiked > 15 miles at a time they start turning purple

I've done lots of hiking, the longest being the John Muir Trail last summer, about 220 miles over 17 days, and never had any toenail problems. I haven't heard any complaints from fellow hikers either (although tons of complaints about blisters). Sounds like an issue with your shoes, perhaps they're too small or the footbox is too narrow. Feet swell a lot when you hike so most people size up.

Do you have any kind of circulatory problems or blood sugar issues or anything like that? Because the feet take it really hard from things like that. Gravity and the way the circulatory system is designed causes the feet to be one of the biggest victims of any kind of blood related disorder.

I do a lot of walking these days, and my foot health has improved dramatically. My toenails are also healthier and I have less edema in my feet and just a lot of changes.

There are other things that go when you hike a lot. But my guess would be that you have some kind of medical condition and blood-related in some way is the first thing that comes to mind.

Is this with toenails trimmed and shoes with enough room in the toe box?

For a couple of years, I hiked in shoes I thought of as really comfortable. On long walks (especially 35m+ in a day), I'd get blisters around my heel and sore toes. I just figured that was what happened when hiking a lot.

Changed shoes (same brand, but larger and better cushioning) and haven't had those problems since.

Sounds like you're doing it wrong...

