OMNI – Q&A: Richard Feynman on the True Meaning of Physics
(
omnimagazine.com
)
7 points
by
dkarapetyan
1 hour ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
4 comments
|
favorite
volans
0 minutes ago
I've always found Feynman's unique way of explaining things, no matter the topic, one of the best way of teaching. I'd like to see more "followers" of his method, although you probably need to be Feynman to teach like him... and that's quite hard to replicate.
killjoywashere
15 minutes ago
Minor point in case someone asks: he mentions "Werner’s granular meclosis". I think he might be thinking of a transient mention he heard once of Wegener's granulomatosis, but he's probably just making something up. Sort of like George Lucas might have been naming midichlorians after mitochondria, and misremembered the word, but it didn't really matter, and it's probably better this way in both cases.
eutectic
0 minutes ago
Or maybe it's a transcription error.
anonymous_iam
58 minutes ago
It was a bongo drum not a conga drum.
