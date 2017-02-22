Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Tesla Says Model 3 on Track as Quarterly Loss Beats Estimates (bloomberg.com)
39 points by justin66 36 minutes ago





From their letter (link to below if you want to read)

> Later this year, we expect to finalize locations for Gigafactories 3, 4 and possibly 5 (Gigafactory 2 is the Tesla solar plant in New York).

Should be an exciting conference call. (5:30pm EST)

http://files.shareholder.com/downloads/ABEA-4CW8X0/394401180...

It's fun to read Mark Spiegel's twitter feed. I've never seen someone so desperately try to force a theory. I wonder why some people want to see Tesla fail so badly.

