Happy to answer questions.
1. https://beakerbrowser.com/
EDIT: direct link to the repo https://github.com/beakerbrowser/dathttpd. We also have Prometheus/Grafana integration which is pretty handy; it's currently the easiest way to watch the health of a swarm.
reply
[0] https://datproject.org/
Happy to answer questions.
1. https://beakerbrowser.com/
EDIT: direct link to the repo https://github.com/beakerbrowser/dathttpd. We also have Prometheus/Grafana integration which is pretty handy; it's currently the easiest way to watch the health of a swarm.
reply