Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Announcing DatHTTPD (pfrazee.github.io)
9 points by bpierre 56 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite





This is a part of the Beaker p2p browser project [1]. This server lets you host websites over the Dat protocol with DNS shortnames, as well as HTTPS as a fallback for (let's say) "legacy" browsers.

Happy to answer questions.

1. https://beakerbrowser.com/

EDIT: direct link to the repo https://github.com/beakerbrowser/dathttpd. We also have Prometheus/Grafana integration which is pretty handy; it's currently the easiest way to watch the health of a swarm.

reply


This is really cool. Nice to see the Dat protocol[0] getting more uses and implementations.

[0] https://datproject.org/

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: