Humble Book Bundle: Arduino and Raspberry Pi
28 points
by
triecatch
1 hour ago
1 comment
triecatch
24 minutes ago
Is anyone familiar with any of these books? I'm particularly interested in the FPGA book but can't find many reviews of it (most say that it's shallow, but don't go into whether the content that's there is good).
