Humble Book Bundle: Arduino and Raspberry Pi (humblebundle.com)
29 points by triecatch 1 hour ago | 1 comment





Is anyone familiar with any of these books? I'm particularly interested in the FPGA book but can't find many reviews of it (most say that it's shallow, but don't go into whether the content that's there is good).

