For anyone interested in trying out F# online, looks like Microsoft Research has such a tool: http://www.tryfsharp.org/Create. Unfortunately looks like you have to create an account of some sort to share scripts, so these alternatives might be better:
https://repl.it/languages/fsharp
http://tryfs.net/
http://fable.io/repl.html
If you have a short attention span, I recently started posting sped up screencasts on twitter that range between 1-2 minutes. https://twitter.com/FSharpCasts
If there's a feature you want to see, let me know. I take requests.
Things like:
* how do I read a text file
* how do I write a text file
* how do I download a file using HTTP
* ...
There's no better way to invite help from strangers. :)
http://www.phptherightway.com/
- http://rosettacode.org/wiki/File_input/output#F.23
- http://rosettacode.org/wiki/HTTP#F.23
However, it's probably not terribly interesting since those are things that exercise the BCL, so any C# example would do to show you how it's done.
