Tour of F# (microsoft.com)
One observation from watching Go and Rust gain popularity is that having an online code evaluation tool like https://play.rust-lang.org/ or https://play.golang.org/ can do wonders for adoption. People can experiment in a sandbox without having to hop into a development environment, and peers have an easier time debugging by easily sharing and reproducing problems.

For anyone interested in trying out F# online, looks like Microsoft Research has such a tool: http://www.tryfsharp.org/Create. Unfortunately looks like you have to create an account of some sort to share scripts, so these alternatives might be better:

https://repl.it/languages/fsharp

http://tryfs.net/

I like this one https://dotnetfiddle.net/ (F# needs to be selected as a language)

If you want to try an F# to JavaScript compiler. Try Fable:

http://fable.io/repl.html

Just a reminder: Scott Wlaschin's book, F# for fun is a great free resource for people interested in F#. It's available here: https://fsharpforfunandprofit.com/

If you have a short attention span, I recently started posting sped up screencasts on twitter that range between 1-2 minutes. https://twitter.com/FSharpCasts

If there's a feature you want to see, let me know. I take requests.

A more concise cheat sheet: http://dungpa.github.io/fsharp-cheatsheet/

Another https://learnxinyminutes.com/docs/fsharp/

I don't know if there's such a thing (maybe I should write one myself, as I plan to learn F# :) ), but a cheat sheet that is a bit higher level would be useful.

Things like:

* how do I read a text file

* how do I write a text file

* how do I download a file using HTTP

* ...

That's a great idea. If you set up a github or wiki, I'd be happy to help out and fill in areas. If you want to get more people to help, market the cheat sheet as "The Right Way".

There's no better way to invite help from strangers. :)

http://www.phptherightway.com/

Rosetta Code might help there:

- http://rosettacode.org/wiki/File_input/output#F.23

- http://rosettacode.org/wiki/HTTP#F.23

However, it's probably not terribly interesting since those are things that exercise the BCL, so any C# example would do to show you how it's done.

That's a great idea. I think most people come to F# knowing a bit of .NET already, so these types of things are often overlooked.

