Hiring for Basic Income

Essentially the way that it works is that anyone who signs up will receive 100 coins each day and they may be freely traded among users. Ideally over time people will start assigning real world value to the coins and then the daily income you receive from Swift Demand will function exactly how Basic Income is supposed to work. If anyone has any questions or suggestions relating to the service I would love to discuss them.
reply
Ensuring a single person has a single account would be a sort of holy grail here for many things. I'd love to hear ideas of a way to make it possible without sharing private information.
How is this going to happen?
Bitcoins value fluctuates so fast that no one really knows how much something real costs in bitcoin on any given day.
As a result, even though Bitcoins are surprisingly valuable, as a currency it has very low velocity. Bitcoin is closer to gold, real estate or shares than it is to dollars. It makes an ok place[1] to park your value in the hopes that it'll beat inflation, but much like gold and houses it's extremely difficult to directly buy something with it.
You need to find a way to make your project a high velocity currency. I don't know how to do that though. Good luck :)
[1] Your mileage may vary. I personally wouldn't invest in bitcoin because it's too volatile for me to be bothered tracking it, but some have done so with success.
True.
> ...even though Bitcoins are surprisingly valuable, as a currency it has very low velocity.
Is this part really true any more? Trades of something other than Bitcoin aren't denominated in Bitcoin. But the exchange rate, though variable, is available in realtime and companies like Coinbase take the short term fluctuation risk for traders. It's easy enough now for a seller to say "I will accept $X worth of Bitcoin" and a buyer to say "Sure, here's $X worth of Bitcoin" and for both sides to be happy. Bitcoin clients have UIs that work this way now too.
An exchange to allow people to trade their coins for normal currency
An API to allow businesses to easily hook Swift Demand into their platform
Added verification requirements (This one depends on the rate of growth)
I actually only released the website less than a week ago so it's still incredibly new, but people have already done some cool stuff with it. This guy set up a website to write haikus in exchange for coins http://swiftpoetry.club/
I'm planning on setting up a service to allow people to more easily exchange coins into their local countries currency and develop an API so websites can more easily accept Swift Demand as a payment option, but these things are still in the pipeline.
So with that in mind, how the heck can these countries even consider rolling out a new "basic income" program? Doesn't this seem a bit incongruous?
Unconditional income programs (whether they meet basic needs or not) are conceived of as replacing some or all existing means-tested benefit programs, and reducing or eliminating the adverse employment effects of minimum wage laws (without eliminating the income-floor effects of those same laws).
They can be budget neutral by either being cost neutral (redirecting funds from the displaced programs) or by being tied to specific new funding sources. (Given that one of the long-term goals is to address long-term concentration of economic gains in capital rather than labor, capital-specific income or ad valorem taxation is the natural place to look for dedicated new revenue streams.)
I'm not sure if this is true or not. You can find serious people with reasonable seeming numbers on both sides of that argument.
This isn't really the case. Basic income is not about cost savings.
The programs you mention are wealth transfers, so the overhead is in fact trivial. They take money from person A, and give it to person B. There are checks in place to make sure person B qualifies, which accounts for the overhead. For retirement transfer (social security), you check each persons age--not too hard in America.
All those programs would have to be colossally, amazingly inefficient for basic income to be more efficient at redistributing wealth. Out of it's over $1 trillion budget, estimates of administrative overhead are around 1%. Even for more complex programs like foodstamps, overhead is likely low and under 10% [1].
Basic income is about wealth re-distribution, not efficiency. It applies a huge tax increase to the top 10-20% of society, and gives that money to the bottom 80-90%. It's that simple.
So the question everyone should ask is: should we have a policy of taking money from the top 10%, and giving it to the bottom 90%?
[1] http://www.huffingtonpost.com/susan-blumenthal/food-stamp-my... (not the most reliable source, but best I could find quickly)
Needs based systems are easily defeated and then some of give you money based on your "need". This means you get more than you should (and presumably more than BI would provide). I actually think the best BI approach is like an EITC on steroids. You get all your money back if you are at the super low end and you can also make that a multiplier to encourage filling of lower wage jobs.
What I mean by that is that if someone makes $15K a year, they may get 20K + $10K (2/3 earnings) back as a refund (could be quarterly, etc.) Someone who makes $0K a year would just get the $10K. Not well thought out yet but illustrating approach.
And that's just for old age benefits. For Social Security disability, you have to make sure someone is disabled. For unemployment, you have to make sure they worked in the first place, that they lost their job in a manner that garners them benefits, and their benefit size depends on what their pay was.
Making all this work takes bureaucrats, judges to adjudicate claims, and people to investigate fraud. I have no idea whether UBI would be dramatically more efficient but even something like Social Security is far more complex than just checking someone's age.
There's also a distinction to be made between "not working" and "not in paid employment". Carers, OSS devs etc can add value to society without ever showing up in employment stats.
Most humans naturally don't want to sidle idle all their lives, some will, but the vast majority will find some productive use of their time - a basic income means they don't have to work 40 hours a week just to survive so they can do what they really want to do in their spare hours.
I think a parent should always be home with child, whether mom or dad. -- I see a rise in home schooling and learning through other ways than schools. A marriage of pre-industrialism and post-scarcity w/ the ability to spend free time coding and working on entrepreneurism, or scientific discovery sounds a lot better than working 9-6 5 days a week to make the next Bill Gates or Mark Z. rich.
The data suggests that men, at least, really want to watch TV and take drugs. They don't spend much time raising children or on civic engagement.
Here is a good survey article:
https://www.commentarymagazine.com/articles/our-miserable-21...
If you want to say "that isn't a true Scotsman/basic income", please explain how writing "basic income" at the top of the check would change things.
(1) People who have worked and are actually physically unable to do so any longer (and, generally, for the same reason, inhibited in other important life functions), and
(2) People who wish not to work so much that they have engaged in elaborate frauds to be adjudicated unable to work.
And, in both cases, actually receiving money from work reduces their eligibility for payments and may jeopardize their eligibility to receive benefits at all.
I think its quite reasonable to believe that neither of those (nor the two combined) would be representative in their use of money and their actions when receiving a certain amount of money, on top of the fact that receiving money which is partially conditioned on non-work induces different behaviors (even in the same set of people) than receiving unconditional funds.
It seems to me that in most societies, human populations continue to grow until they hit some hard resource barrier. And it's not a simple, gentle equilibrium that's reached: we usually end up with poverty and/or war as a result.
How would you reconcile my take on human nature with your expectation of post-scarcity?
Personally I don't believe that would actually happen, but the idea does account for that angle.
While I'm a fan of the idea of adopting basic income eventually, I don't see how we can fund it now without serious negative consequences.
Unfortunately the studies I've read about here on HN (including this one I'm guessing) seem to only address the positive side without actually comparing costs vs benefits.
(The US has very few real pension programs any more, since the 401(k) and IRA systems were put into effect and displaced them.)
This doesn't actually fit very well with the conceptual basis of UBI as a replacement for means-tested benefit programs, as defined-benefit pensions are not means-tested benefits.
Though its true that a number (though not all) UBI proponents have either explicitly called for replacing existing Social Security-style retirement programs, or implicitly suggested that by including the existing cost of those programs as funds available for UBI.
Anyone who works for the government (including teaching & military) with retirement benefits is not going to subsist on just UBI once they stop working.
That does meet my bar of "unreasonable".
[1] - https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/FYFRGDA188S
If 40% end up unemployed as a result of automation, then there should be a significant increase in new jobs in the automation industry.
The solution is retraining programs. Paying displaced workers UBI while they're retraining is a compassionate temporary solution, but not long-term.
This is going to send heads spinning as we decide which one we care about more, poverty or the environment.
I don't think they are comparable.
So much irony in just four words. I love it.
Essentially the way that it works is that anyone who signs up will receive 100 coins each day and they may be freely traded among users. Ideally over time people will start assigning real world value to the coins and then the daily income you receive from Swift Demand will function exactly how Basic Income is supposed to work. If anyone has any questions or suggestions relating to the service I would love to discuss them.
reply