Hiring for Basic Income (ycombinator.com)
55 points by mattkrisiloff 1 hour ago





One alternative to unconditional basic income would be an presence-based minimum wage. The idea would be not only to replace welfare and social security and other conditional income sources but also replace the idea of the minimum wage with a funded mandate. I'm not sure where this idea came from, though I believe I heard it attributed to Milton Friedman (though I've not been able to find a reference).

The idea would be to have an auditorium, where you would come in and sit and do nothing, and be paid the minimum wage when you leave based only on the amount of time you spent in the room.

Individuals would be free to accept wages lower than the minimum wage for outside jobs, but employers would have to compete with that minimum wage for employees, so any lower wages offered would have to compete in other aspects -- pensions, tips, benefits, opportunities for advancement, etc.

Because this would require physical presence, it would naturally be self-limiting in some aspects of abuse; you can "sit" as many or as few hours as you wish, but you cannot use that time for other productive work, so there's a natural fall-off of benefits as you choose to work instead (rather than an artificial administrative "cliff").

There are other aspects which seem very vulnerable to abuse -- why not just sleep there, what about doing remote work on a laptop, what about setting up shop and selling hot dogs in the room, etc. And there are some aspects which seem logistically problematic -- how do people commute to the room, how many rooms do you need, what about people who have disabilities that prevent them from travelling, etc.

But generally all of these seem addressable, and some of them might just be self-regulating by social norms, so that there is a small but acceptable amount of leakage due to abuse.

It seems administrative simpler in some regards than UBI, in that the uniqueness of a recipient is more easily enforceable, and it doesn't just change the y-intercept of the income curve, but rather semi-truncates it, so might be less vulnerable to attempting to extract the income through rent increases.

It also more easily adjusts to location-based pricing sensitivity -- it's totally reasonable for a place like SF to have a higher "minimum wage" than a less expensive city (just as minimum wages can float from state to state), and the requirement for physical presence makes it harder to game this.

For anyone who is interested, I actually recently started a basic income experiment of my own. You can check it out here: https://www.swiftdemand.com/

Essentially the way that it works is that anyone who signs up will receive 100 coins each day and they may be freely traded among users. Ideally over time people will start assigning real world value to the coins and then the daily income you receive from Swift Demand will function exactly how Basic Income is supposed to work. If anyone has any questions or suggestions relating to the service I would love to discuss them.

Interesting idea. The problem with this, though, is the same problem video game economies have with similar systems - people just make extra accounts.

Ensuring a single person has a single account would be a sort of holy grail here for many things. I'd love to hear ideas of a way to make it possible without sharing private information.

Yea, the extra account issue is something that I have thought a lot about. My initial plan is to slowly increase the requirements for information. In the very near future I will be making email verification a requirement. After that I will be adding required phone verification as an extra step. Eventually once the service grows large enough I will be forced to start requiring private information to ensure that people are unable to game the system by creating multiple accounts.

I had similar idea few years ago, and my rudimentary solution to this was web of trust. Create a way for every user to have ability to verify that they know another user. The user gets the whole daily allowance only if they are verified by at least 5 verified users. Until they are verified they only get a small percentage of the allowance. Tie this to crypto and you can help pretty decent web of trust that is so badly needed for crypto to be usable with emails

>Ideally over time people will start assigning real world value to the coins and then the daily income you receive from Swift Demand will function exactly how Basic Income is supposed to work.

How is this going to happen?

Hopefully the same way that Bitcoin established value. Speculation that the coins will be more valuable in the future. Obviously since the coins are constantly being generated you are never going to have the coins reach values of $1000 each, but it is possible if people suspect eventually they will be worth $0.10 a piece they might try to invest now by buying them at $0.01 a piece. Hopefully after this happens and the currency starts becoming more established it will be able to maintain that value.

>Hopefully the same way that Bitcoin established value.

Bitcoins value fluctuates so fast that no one really knows how much something real costs in bitcoin on any given day.

As a result, even though Bitcoins are surprisingly valuable, as a currency it has very low velocity. Bitcoin is closer to gold, real estate or shares than it is to dollars. It makes an ok place[1] to park your value in the hopes that it'll beat inflation, but much like gold and houses it's extremely difficult to directly buy something with it.

You need to find a way to make your project a high velocity currency. I don't know how to do that though. Good luck :)

[1] Your mileage may vary. I personally wouldn't invest in bitcoin because it's too volatile for me to be bothered tracking it, but some have done so with success.

> Bitcoins value fluctuates so fast that no one really knows how much something real costs in bitcoin on any given day.

True.

> ...even though Bitcoins are surprisingly valuable, as a currency it has very low velocity.

Is this part really true any more? Trades of something other than Bitcoin aren't denominated in Bitcoin. But the exchange rate, though variable, is available in realtime and companies like Coinbase take the short term fluctuation risk for traders. It's easy enough now for a seller to say "I will accept $X worth of Bitcoin" and a buyer to say "Sure, here's $X worth of Bitcoin" and for both sides to be happy. Bitcoin clients have UIs that work this way now too.

Yea, you are correct in stating that Bitcoin is much more similar to gold than it is an actual currency. That's one thing that I'm attempting to solve with Swift Demand, since coins are constantly being added to the economy you can't really use them as a long term investment and hope the price will increase. This will ideally lead to the currency having a stable value. As for making the currency move at a high velocity this is definitely one of my primary goals for making Swift Demand successful. My current plan is to implement an easy to use API and then get some online services on board to start accepting the currency to get the economy moving at a healthy speed.

I've signed up for it. Not sure what I'll do with it yet either but I have some ideas for a webservice to toy with it. Do you have an API of any kind for interacting with the service? (e.g. to see the latest transactions on my account?)

An API is on my todo list. There are three main things I am looking to add in the near future:

An exchange to allow people to trade their coins for normal currency An API to allow businesses to easily hook Swift Demand into their platform Added verification requirements (This one depends on the rate of growth)

Assuming people do assign value to these coins, how do you plan to handle inflation?

Inflation will be handled in by simply increasing the amount of coins given to users. For example if there is a target of 3% inflation YoY then then amount of coins given will be based on that target inflation level. Figuring out the exact numbers will be decided in the future once the service has gained mainstream adoption.

How is the experiment going. Are people using this yet?

You can check out some information on the stats page: https://www.swiftdemand.com/stats

I actually only released the website less than a week ago so it's still incredibly new, but people have already done some cool stuff with it. This guy set up a website to write haikus in exchange for coins http://swiftpoetry.club/

I'm planning on setting up a service to allow people to more easily exchange coins into their local countries currency and develop an API so websites can more easily accept Swift Demand as a payment option, but these things are still in the pipeline.

Pretty cool! Any plan to open source this thing or give it to community. Would not want to do anything substantial for a swiftcoin if there is a concern that they could be taken away or lost or something.

Apologies if this has been discussed extensively. But it occurs to me that the US (and maybe other Western countries) has a retirement crisis - ie. people have not saved nearly enough for their retirement, and state-related pensions/entitlements are a massive strain on the budgets.

So with that in mind, how the heck can these countries even consider rolling out a new "basic income" program? Doesn't this seem a bit incongruous?

> So with that in mind, how the heck can these countries even consider rolling out a new "basic income" program?

Unconditional income programs (whether they meet basic needs or not) are conceived of as replacing some or all existing means-tested benefit programs, and reducing or eliminating the adverse employment effects of minimum wage laws (without eliminating the income-floor effects of those same laws).

They can be budget neutral by either being cost neutral (redirecting funds from the displaced programs) or by being tied to specific new funding sources. (Given that one of the long-term goals is to address long-term concentration of economic gains in capital rather than labor, capital-specific income or ad valorem taxation is the natural place to look for dedicated new revenue streams.)

How can they be cost neutral? That would only happen if by luck the same number of people applied to basic income as previously applied for means-tested benefits. I find this scenario unlikely! Also, even if you have some new funding source, the system would have potentially huge liabilities if lots of people decide to sign up for it. Given that we can barely manage pensions, which I suspect have more stable characteristics than the hypothetical distribution of basic income requests, I'm skeptical that we could successfully manage a basic income program.

> How can they be cost neutral?

That's literally exactly what the GP post explains. If the funds distributed as UBI are the funds redirected from replaced programs, the costs are, by definition, the same.

> That would only happen if by luck the same number of people applied to basic income as previously applied for means-tested benefits.

No, it wouldn't. You are assuming equal per beneficiary per time period total benefit + administrative costs.

> Also, even if you have some new funding source, the system would have potentially huge liabilities if lots of people decide to sign up for it.

No, its not dependent on people who "decide to sign up for" since, by definition, an unconditional income is given unconditionally to every member of the target population; that's part of the basic calculation of the benefit that can be given at any funding level.

Part of the idea is that with a basic income, there's no longer a need for many "social safety net" programs: disability, social security, food stamps, medicaid, etc. The money saved eliminating all these programs (and their nontrivial overhead) can be used to give everyone a modest basic income.

I'm not sure if this is true or not. You can find serious people with reasonable seeming numbers on both sides of that argument.

Right.. Basic income essentially wants to take mone out of the pot currently reserved for the needy and disabled, and distribute it to able-bodied people who choose not to enter the work force.

It would arguably also encourage people to enter the work force, by removing the welfare traps that can, all too often, make people who switch from benefits to paid work worse off.

There's also a distinction to be made between "not working" and "not in paid employment". Carers, OSS devs etc can add value to society without ever showing up in employment stats.

I believe the basic idea is to use that able-bodied distribution as an excuse to heavily raise taxes, with the goal being that the needy and disabled would not receive less. The logic being that if everyone has a safety net, we don't need to reward people as much since they now have lower risk.

Personally I don't believe that would actually happen, but the idea does account for that angle.

There's nothing inherently wrong with not entering the workforce in the post-scarcity society we are rapidly approaching. People can instead choose to spend time raising their children, practicing a hobby, or trying to start their own business without fear of not being able to support themselves.

Most humans naturally don't want to sidle idle all their lives, some will, but the vast majority will find some productive use of their time - a basic income means they don't have to work 40 hours a week just to survive so they can do what they really want to do in their spare hours.

As a note to the post-scarcity society looming, the 'humans must work 40 hours or they're not worth anything' is a recent development... Working times in middle ages was much more leisurely: http://groups.csail.mit.edu/mac/users/rauch/worktime/hours_w... -- Including average working days to be 150-175 depending on the century.. W/ robotics, etc...why can't we move back to that..

I think a parent should always be home with child, whether mom or dad. -- I see a rise in home schooling and learning through other ways than schools. A marriage of pre-industrialism and post-scarcity w/ the ability to spend free time coding and working on entrepreneurism, or scientific discovery sounds a lot better than working 9-6 5 days a week to make the next Bill Gates or Mark Z. rich.

...a basic income means they don't have to work 40 hours a week just to survive so they can do what they really want to do in their spare hours.

The data suggests that men, at least, really want to watch TV and take drugs. They don't spend much time raising children or on civic engagement.

Here is a good survey article:

https://www.commentarymagazine.com/articles/our-miserable-21...

If you want to say "that isn't a true Scotsman/basic income", please explain how writing "basic income" at the top of the check would change things.

But is it the possibility of starving that motivates men to work today? I don't think so. It's the drive for a mate that motivates men to get off the couch, and that won't change.


I'm assuming you intend to reference the discussion of disability benefits late in that article; the key difference between that and basic income is that disability benefits are received by people who are judged to be occupationally disabled, which fall into two groups:

(1) People who have worked and are actually physically unable to do so any longer (and, generally, for the same reason, inhibited in other important life functions), and

(2) People who wish not to work so much that they have engaged in elaborate frauds to be adjudicated unable to work.

And, in both cases, actually receiving money from work reduces their eligibility for payments and may jeopardize their eligibility to receive benefits at all.

I think its quite reasonable to believe that neither of those (nor the two combined) would be representative in their use of money and their actions when receiving a certain amount of money, on top of the fact that receiving money which is partially conditioned on non-work induces different behaviors (even in the same set of people) than receiving unconditional funds.

The conflict here is that humans are animals, and animals evolved to use the minimum amount of energy possible to satisfy their needs. Yes you can learn the reward of willfully working hard, but I'm not sure whether everyone, or even most people, will make that transition.

reply


So the people who get out and work every day are supposed to support the people who want to "practice a hobby." People who get out and work find this repugnant and that's why UBI is a non-starter.

Apologies if I'm coming from too far behind in the conversation, but I have a question about your post-scarcity assumption.

It seems to me that in most societies, human populations continue to grow until they hit some hard resource barrier. And it's not a simple, gentle equilibrium that's reached: we usually end up with poverty and/or war as a result.

How would you reconcile my take on human nature with your expectation of post-scarcity?

> The money saved eliminating all these programs (and their nontrivial overhead) can be used to give everyone a modest basic income.

This isn't really the case. Basic income is not about cost savings.

The programs you mention are wealth transfers, so the overhead is in fact trivial. They take money from person A, and give it to person B. There are checks in place to make sure person B qualifies, which accounts for the overhead. For retirement transfer (social security), you check each persons age--not too hard in America.

All those programs would have to be colossally, amazingly inefficient for basic income to be more efficient at redistributing wealth. Out of it's over $1 trillion budget, estimates of administrative overhead are around 1%. Even for more complex programs like foodstamps, overhead is likely low and under 10% [1].

Basic income is about wealth re-distribution, not efficiency. It applies a huge tax increase to the top 10-20% of society, and gives that money to the bottom 80-90%. It's that simple.

So the question everyone should ask is: should we have a policy of taking money from the top 10%, and giving it to the bottom 90%?

[1] http://www.huffingtonpost.com/susan-blumenthal/food-stamp-my... (not the most reliable source, but best I could find quickly)

I agree with you, taxes on the top are required no matter what. BI has other problems but I thought one of the other benefits of it was that it reduces fraud. You can't game the system as much.

Needs based systems are easily defeated and then some of give you money based on your "need". This means you get more than you should (and presumably more than BI would provide). I actually think the best BI approach is like an EITC on steroids. You get all your money back if you are at the super low end and you can also make that a multiplier to encourage filling of lower wage jobs.

What I mean by that is that if someone makes $15K a year, they may get 20K + $10K (2/3 earnings) back as a refund (could be quarterly, etc.) Someone who makes $0K a year would just get the $10K. Not well thought out yet but illustrating approach.

Even for Social Security old age benefits, the overhead is a lot more than just checking someone's age. Benefits depend upon how much income someone had during his working years. So those records have to be checked. You also have to make sure people don't get fraudulent benefits.

And that's just for old age benefits. For Social Security disability, you have to make sure someone is disabled. For unemployment, you have to make sure they worked in the first place, that they lost their job in a manner that garners them benefits, and their benefit size depends on what their pay was.

Making all this work takes bureaucrats, judges to adjudicate claims, and people to investigate fraud. I have no idea whether UBI would be dramatically more efficient but even something like Social Security is far more complex than just checking someone's age.

Obviously if the same money is spread among more people, some people will receive less than they used to. If social security isn't enough to live on, replacing it with basic income could be worse. Eliminating bureaucratic overhead helps but it's not clear how much.

reply


While I'm a fan of the idea of adopting basic income eventually, I don't see how we can fund it now without serious negative consequences.

Unfortunately the studies I've read about here on HN (including this one I'm guessing) seem to only address the positive side without actually comparing costs vs benefits.

Every time I do the math for BI people I never get upvotes, so it never gets attention. Yes, one day in the far future basic income will work, but right now even assuming nobody that is currently working will stop working, it will cost a _ton_ of money. Especially from the top part of the tax bracket.

Basic income would solve that problem too, by replacing the state pension programs.

(The US has very few real pension programs any more, since the 401(k) and IRA systems were put into effect and displaced them.)

> Basic income would solve that problem too, by replacing the state pension programs.

This doesn't actually fit very well with the conceptual basis of UBI as a replacement for means-tested benefit programs, as defined-benefit pensions are not means-tested benefits.

Though its true that a number (though not all) UBI proponents have either explicitly called for replacing existing Social Security-style retirement programs, or implicitly suggested that by including the existing cost of those programs as funds available for UBI.

I don't see this happening. Basic income will be a terribly spartan existence (I estimate not more than $650/person/month with pretty generous guessestimating).

Anyone who works for the government (including teaching & military) with retirement benefits is not going to subsist on just UBI once they stop working.

This all depends on how many jobs are displaced due to automation, if 40% of our workforce ends up unemployed due to robots taking over their jobs it doesn't seem unreasonable to take 30% of the GDP to supply a BI program (which would give roughly 1/2 the median income to each person in the country if my math was right).

30% of GDP is almost double[1] the entire federal tax receipts currently. That means you're going to need to raise taxes to between 2x and 2.5x their current level in order to institute a program of that magnitude.

That does meet my bar of "unreasonable".

[1] - https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/FYFRGDA188S

He's talking about a scenario where 40% is unemployed due to automation, that's pretty apocalyptic. If that can be dealt with pretty well with only a 2.5x raise in tax levels, that sounds good to me.

reply


If 40% end up unemployed as a result of automation, then there should be a significant increase in new jobs in the automation industry.

The solution is retraining programs. Paying displaced workers UBI while they're retraining is a compassionate temporary solution, but not long-term.

Except there won't be jobs in this future. None. There will come a day when medical doctors, lawyers, and even computer programming can be done by AI, and automation. You can't retrain a workforce for a job that doesn't exist. Robot maintenance maybe? Not when robots repair robots/themselves.. Sounds sci-fi now, but it's looming.

Do away with minimum wage laws (no longer needed and no longer desirable with a UBI program in place, IMO), and 40% of the workforce won't end up unemployed/unemployable.

This is Y Combinator giving people money, not a state actor. It is probably(or should be) unconstitutional for the US to provide basic income, though the state of California might be able to.

Basic income (including its funding stream) can be implemented as an income tax with a fixed refundable credit per qualified individual [0], so its unmistakably exactly as Constitutional as federal income tax.

[0] E.g., if you decide that the UBI goes to all adult citizens and legal permanent residents, then that's the population that gets the credit.

The production version of basic income is clearly government-based. YC is doing a private beta to decide whether to lobby governments to provide basic income.

What's the argument for basic income through government being unconstitutional?

I suppose that one good way to research BI is by making the national lotteries provide a prize that basically corresponds to a BI, and then make sure that participants agree to partake in the research (e.g., surveys).

Shouldn't this be posted in the Who is Hiring thread instead? :P

Might want to fix this -> https://blog.ycombinator.com/author/elizabeth-rhodes/

The cost of basic income in the United States is about equal to the cost of getting us off permanently off of fossil fuels.

This is going to send heads spinning as we decide which one we care about more, poverty or the environment.

Getting permanently off fossil fuels is a one-off cost. Basic income is an ever increasing and perpetual cost.

I don't think they are comparable.

Sashimi and gyoza cost about the same amount but I had both for lunch yesterday.

> Hiring for Basic Income

So much irony in just four words. I love it.

It is really cowardly to use throwaway account when posting.

We detached this subthread from https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13708932 and marked it off-topic.

500+ days old and 877 karma. Doesn't look like a throwaway. Maybe just an ironic name.

...and? cowards are people too.

Sweet! Where can I sign up to receive my basic income?

