APIs, robustness, and idempotency
(
stripe.com
)
28 points
by
edwinwee
1 hour ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
2 comments
|
favorite
pbreit
13 minutes ago
One thing about Stripe's API I have mixed feelings about is the liberal versioning. My experiencing with 100s of payment integrations is that they get done once and hopefully never touched again. I know most of Stripes updates are "additive" such that they are backwards compatible if coded liberally, but it can be confusing. Same with Lob.
reply
josephorjoe
15 minutes ago
Nice, clear article. I've always been impressed by the usefulness and clarity of Stripe's documentation. I should pay more attention to their blog.
reply
