APIs, robustness, and idempotency
pbreit
6 minutes ago
One thing about Stripe's API I have mixed feelings about is the liberal versioning. My experiencing with 100s of payment integrations is that they get done once and hopefully never touched again. I know most of Stripes updates are "additive" such that they are backwards compatible if coded liberally, but it can be confusing. Same with Lob.
josephorjoe
9 minutes ago
Nice, clear article. I've always been impressed by the usefulness and clarity of Stripe's documentation. I should pay more attention to their blog.
