Scientists discover 7 ‘Earthlike’ planets orbiting a nearby star (washingtonpost.com)
17 points by kristianc 1 hour ago





These planets are all expected to be tidally locked, so this is a good place to leave a link to "eyeball planets".

http://m.nautil.us/blog/forget-earth_likewell-first-find-ali...

