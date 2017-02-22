Hacker News
Scientists discover 7 ‘Earthlike’ planets orbiting a nearby star
17 points
by
kristianc
1 hour ago
unchocked
3 minutes ago
These planets are all expected to be tidally locked, so this is a good place to leave a link to "eyeball planets".
http://m.nautil.us/blog/forget-earth_likewell-first-find-ali...
