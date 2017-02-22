and video presentation: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bnKFaAS30X8
and Nature article: http://www.nature.com/news/these-seven-alien-worlds-could-he...
reply
Basically, if you're looking for a second Earth, this is an incredible gift. Even if we don't find a second Earth among these seven planets, they could tell us a lot about the likelihood of life around red dwarf stars, which is significant, because the vast majority of stars are red dwarfs. That's in addition to the information they can probably provide on planet formation and makeup.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_multiplanetary_systems
PS: Note the above systems may have many planets we don't know about.
Also, during the live stream they said that the furthest planet does a complete orbit around the star in 20 Earth days.
So there are likely no 'days' on any of these planets and a 'year' goes by in less than a month on Earth.
http://www.space.com/24871-does-the-moon-rotate.html
I mean I feel like an opportunity was missed here...
and video presentation: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bnKFaAS30X8
and Nature article: http://www.nature.com/news/these-seven-alien-worlds-could-he...
reply