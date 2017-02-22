Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
7 Earth-Size Planets Identified in Orbit Around a Dwarf Star (nytimes.com)
141 points by e0m 1 hour ago





Link to NASA Release: https://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-telescope-reveals-la...

and video presentation: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bnKFaAS30X8

and Nature article: http://www.nature.com/news/these-seven-alien-worlds-could-he...

Discussion of Nature article: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13707547

This news is very interesting but how is this different than any of the recent planet discoveries? Anyone mind explaining the significance of this discovery over the others?

1. There are a lot of them (seven). 2. They are all Earth sized. 3. There are a lot of them in the habitable zone (three). 4. Even those not in the habitable zone could contain liquid water under certain circumstances. 5. This star is insanely close-by (39 ly).

Basically, if you're looking for a second Earth, this is an incredible gift. Even if we don't find a second Earth among these seven planets, they could tell us a lot about the likelihood of life around red dwarf stars, which is significant, because the vast majority of stars are red dwarfs. That's in addition to the information they can probably provide on planet formation and makeup.

7 is a very high number of planets in an odd system overall.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_multiplanetary_systems

PS: Note the above systems may have many planets we don't know about.

Is there information already on how the short distances between planets would affect G-forces felt on surface?

The earth moon distance is tiny, and the G-Forces are hard to directly measure.

Close orbit around a relatively cold star. Interesting. I wonder what their 'day' vs 'year' looks like. Also their atmosphere and surface pressure. They could be 7 copies of Venus for all we know.

> Because the planets are so close to Trappist-1, they have quite likely become “gravitationally locked” to the star, always with one side of the planets facing the star, much as it is always the same side of Earth’s moon facing Earth.

Also, during the live stream they said that the furthest planet does a complete orbit around the star in 20 Earth days.

So there are likely no 'days' on any of these planets and a 'year' goes by in less than a month on Earth.

If they are tidally locked as reported, then there will be no day, not really. Just as there is no day on the moon.

The moon rotates once every ~27 days, so its day is ~27 days. It's just in sync with its orbit of the earth, so it appears to us that it doesn't rotate.

http://www.space.com/24871-does-the-moon-rotate.html

Isn't that technically the moon's "year"?

A year generally refers to the time something takes to make one revolution around its closest star.

So, who do we call to make sure the newly discovered planets are named Chimay, Orval, Westvleteren, Rochefort, Westmalle, Achel, and La Trappe?

40 light years = 12.2 parsecs.

I mean I feel like an opportunity was missed here...

