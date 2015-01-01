Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Launch HN: Bitrise (YC W17) – Continuous Integration and Delivery for Mobile Apps
42 points by thebloodrabbit 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 18 comments | favorite
Hi, we’re the founders of Bitrise (https://www.bitrise.io/) in the YC W17 batch — YC's first-ever Hungarian startup!

Bitrise is a Continuous Integration and Delivery platform specifically for mobile apps. We started working on Bitrise when we were running our dev agency, building apps for clients. It was frustrating to go through all the manual tasks when somebody needed a fresh build, or when all the bugs piled up before releases. We wanted to automate all the manual aspects of app development so we could get back to coding, because that’s what we loved to do.

We’ve started with iOS CI/CD, because that seemed to be the hardest and that’s what we had the most experience in. For starters we had to build up a scalable Mac infrastructure, since iOS apps can only be compiled on a Mac machine. That was tough.

We also wanted to make setting up and maintaining CI way easier, without scripting, but having the same level of customizability. We’ve come up with an easy workflow and step system, where steps are ready-made and reusable building blocks responsible for one task, like git cloning, deploying to HockeyApp, etc, and workflows are a succession of these steps. All of these steps are open source, and since we started the library grew to more than 100 integrations, around 30 added by the community (https://www.bitrise.io/integrations).

Tens of thousands of apps are being built on Bitrise including Foursquare, InVision, Pagerduty, Grindr. We are attracting so many apps because we are the most open platform in this space. In addition to our step library, we’ve open sourced our CLI, our webhook service and all of our build images, and we’re growing together with our awesome community.

We raised $200k in 2015 and became profitable last year. We feel extremely grateful and lucky to have gotten here, being a 7-people dev shop in Europe. Now we’re joining YC and we have big plans to take Bitrise to the next level!

We’d love to hear your feedback and are happy to answer any of your questions. Thanks!






Great product! I was indeed waiting for something similar to appear in the market. I run an app creator, and app building and submission is a big pain.

Fastlane solves part of the problem, but I think you solve it all.

By the way, I've found this tweet: https://twitter.com/wercker/status/431757646333751296 Were a similar company explains that a service like this one is not allowed by Apple's EULA: http://store.apple.com/Catalog/US/Images/MacOSX.htm

Did you have any problem with Apple in the past?

reply


Great question! ( also you can use fastlane on Bitrise ;) )

We are using physical mac machines and according to their terms you can run as many virtual machines as many cores you have in the mac. However we have to get licenses for the VMs as well.

reply


This is a great product - by far the best solution to mobile CI I've seen. Serious congrats into getting into YC guys!

reply


I love bitrise, especially since it is free for OSS projects. This means I don't need a build server at home for iOS, whenever I need to build and release my iOS libraries. It is fast. It is flexible and gives you the possibility of making your build pipeline using their blocks and other OSS blocks around on GitHub. You can use build scripts such as Cake, Fake and many more. More importantly the guys behind bitrise are very helpful when encountering issues.

Good job so far!

reply


We love having you in our community as well :) Thanks for the kind words!

reply


love Bitrise. It addresses all the needs for flawless iOS and Android CI, from build triggers to customized variables, and push to app stores.

reply


I've used bitrise for about the past year as an iOS dev at a fairly small company. I really have no complaints with the service. Super easy to setup and maintain an app on there. Also a ton of integrations (Slack, cocoapods, carthage, hockey app.) Our current setup is pretty simple, primarily creating an archive and posting a link to a slack channel, but we are hoping to start getting some tests running on there soon.

reply


Great to hear! If you need any help we are happy to help out, just reach out to us on the on-site chat / Slack :)

reply


Does the CLI work on ubuntu, or just mac?

I run my current CI/CD pipeline through jenkins for Rails, and I would like to keep everything running through jenkins. Is there a way to do this currently with bitrise?

reply


Sure! Check this link for the guide: https://github.com/bitrise-io/bitrise#install-and-setup

We are mobile focused at the moment, but a couple of our customers use it to build web projects and we are also building the Bitrise website on Bitrise.

reply


Sure, the CLI supports both Mac and Linux (we plan to support Windows in the future). As our Linux build environments are Ubuntu containers, you should have the best support there (actually on any Debian based distro, auto dependency management is only implemented for `apt` right now for example).

reply


Just some notes for the CLI:

- It's the same runner which is used for running the builds on https://www.bitrise.io/

- You can run the same build config (YML) with it both on https://www.bitrise.io/ and on your Mac/Linux

- CLI [home page](https://www.bitrise.io/cli) | [docs](http://devcenter.bitrise.io/bitrise-cli/) | [GitHub](https://github.com/bitrise-io/bitrise)

(disclaimer: CTO here)

reply


We use bitrise for iOS CI. Nothing but great things to say about them!

reply


Can you elaborate on what you have that Travis does not?

reply


With Travis you have to use their yml and reimplement your whole configuration per app every time. On Bitrise with the reusable integrations you can simply just drag & drop more than 100 integrations like HockeyApp and with only adding your API token you are ready to go. However we also have the YML file and an open source CLI, so you can run the same thing locally. Also when you add your app to Bitrise we will scan it and instantly give you a workflow that builds, tests and deploys your app.

reply


Couple of additional things:

- Local CLI / runner: http://devcenter.bitrise.io/bitrise-cli/

- Trigger Map, to configure what to build when: http://devcenter.bitrise.io/webhooks/trigger-map/

- Linux/Android image available as an open Docker container: http://devcenter.bitrise.io/docker/run-your-build-locally-in...

- Open source, offline workflow editor (UI, beta): https://discuss.bitrise.io/t/offline-workflow-editor-workflo...

- (GitHub,) Bitbucket and GitLab (full API) support, and additional webhook support for Slack (trigger a build from Slack), visualstudio.com, gogs, deveo git repos through the open source Webhook processor (https://github.com/bitrise-io/bitrise-webhooks) - the last two were contributed by the community ;)

reply


Would also seem that Travis doesn't have Xamarin support, or so it appears.

reply


Yup, that's correct :) Also if you are comparing us to Travis, we have both Bitbucket & GitLab integrations in addition to GitHub.

Our build machines are faster to use, too, because the most used VMs are pre-booted, which saves 1-2 minutes.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: