Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
NASA Telescope Reveals Record-Breaking Exoplanet Discovery – NASA (nasa.gov)
93 points by bpierre 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 3 comments | favorite





The article mentions the star being an ultra-cool dwarf star, but doesn't give an explanation of what that means. Here's some info from Wikipedia that I found useful:

TRAPPIST-1 is an ultracool dwarf star that is approximately 8% the mass of and 11% the radius of the Sun. It has a temperature of 2550 K and is at least 500 million years old. In comparison, the Sun is about 4.6 billion years old and has a temperature of 5778 K.

Due to its mass, the star has the ability to live for up to 4–5 trillion years ...

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/TRAPPIST-1

reply


Main conversation: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13707547

reply


HAHA. This discovery currently occupies 3 out of the top 4 spots on HN.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: