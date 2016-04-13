> The planets also are very close to each other. If a person was standing on one of the planet’s surface, they could gaze up and potentially see geological features or clouds of neighboring worlds, which would sometimes appear larger than the moon in Earth's sky.
> In contrast to our sun, the TRAPPIST-1 star – classified as an ultra-cool dwarf – is so cool that liquid water could survive on planets orbiting very close to it, closer than is possible on planets in our solar system. All seven of the TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are closer to their host star than Mercury is to our sun.
https://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-telescope-reveals-la...
http://vignette4.wikia.nocookie.net/startrek/images/2/29/Vul... [edited for direct .jpg]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Martian_meteorite
Makes me think of the film Another Earth
http://imgur.com/a/01xlN
http://www.imdb.com/title/tt1527186/
Tidal locking [1]. Similar to how our moon shines at us ass first all the time, the planets around TRAPIST-1 would be expected to have one face locked to their star. Instead of an equatorial belt bookended with loops of temperate zones, as we have on Earth, we should expect, climatically, an "equatorial" face and a "polar" face separated by a tropic-to-temperate transition area.
[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tidal_locking
1. https://exoplanets.nasa.gov/custom_planets/2
2. https://exoplanets.nasa.gov/resources/149
3. https://exoplanets.nasa.gov/alien-worlds/galaxy-of-horrors
But we won't really know until we go look at a planet like this, because we don't have one locally to look at. (Plenty of tidally-locked bodies, plenty of bodies with volatiles and enough energy to keep them moving, I'm pretty sure nothing in the Solar system with both.)
That said, if there where minimal atmosphere then the effects your talking about become a larger issue. Atmosphere is largely a function of solar wind and volcanic activity which relates to the isotopes in a planets core making this hard to predict.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Habitability_of_red_dwarf_syst...
If they're in the habitable zone, then they're getting similar radiation as an organism at the far north latitudes of Earth are getting during the summer. I don't know if it makes that much difference to a short-lived bacteria whether it's full sunlight for several weeks at a time, vs full sunlight forever.
[1]: http://lba.wikia.com/wiki/Twinsun
IANA astrophysicist, though.
Actually, adding onto that, I'm wondering whether orbits this tight would result in a noticeable centripetal force -- that is, that you'd feel lighter on the night side of the planet than on the day side.
"Although at least some fraction of each planet could harbor liquid water, it doesn't necessarily follow that they are habitable. TRAPPIST-1 emits about the same amount of X-ray and ultraviolet radiation as the Sun does, which could chew away at any protective atmospheres the planets might have."
But it's complicated. For example, apparently the energetic radiation can help by stripping away the H/He atmosphere. For more, see:
https://academic.oup.com/mnrasl/article-lookup/doi/10.1093/m...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Habitability_of_red_dwarf_syst...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Flare_star
https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/s--YG_G3T_...
Accelerating at 1g the 1st half, and decelerating at 1g the 2nd half, the traveler would experience 7.3 years of time. For observers it would take 41.8 years at a max speed of 0.998c
If you had a near perfect hydrogen -> helium fusion engine, it'd take about 6 million tons of fuel (about the mass of the Pyramids of Egypt or 2,000 Saturn V rockets)
Depends on the plot needs for the ~~episode~~ journey.
Do we really need to repeatedly spend comparable amounts of money on yet another dramatic TV special about humans traveling to Mars, as narrated by a favored celebrity? We really are running out of time. And it almost seems like it's pre-determined to happen. :\
EDIT: Right, as chris_va pointed out, we're all traveling at .998c relative to something out there.
I believe that would be wrong. Also not an astrophysicist but I would guess that most of the stuff in our galaxy is moving at speeds which are, on average, relative to our galaxy, and moving at some average rotational speed around it. Of course there could be stray bits moving quite quickly on through.
So moving at c relative to the planets and solar systems swirling around our galaxy probably would make you more likely to hit something.
OTOH, given that it is (like most of the stuff around it) orbiting the center of mass of the Milky Way Galaxy, shouldn't Earth be moving relatively close (within a very small fraction of light speed) to the speed of most of the interstellar dust, etc., in its immediate galactic vincinity, such that moving at 0.998c relative to earth is also moving at a very similar fraction of c relative to lots of other things you are going to potentially hit on a journey from earth to a nearby star system?
The first half is actually a bigger problem than the second half.
Now whether throwing money at a public agency would have made advancements in lensing, transistor along with propulsion technology happen quicker. Thats a tougher question that leans towards the "unlikely".
[1]: http://nathangeffen.webfactional.com/spacetravel/spacetravel...
Just curious about your calculations though. Did you take into account the fact that you could eject spent helium and therefore lower your mass in transit? Assuming most of the mass is fuel, I would imagine by the time you're arriving there would be very little mass left to decelerate.
https://arstechnica.com/science/2017/02/nasas-longshot-bet-o...
(I did not check his math, however.)
Or about 670 BFRs [1].
It would take 6 cycles of tripling size and/or performance to get a single system with enough thrust to meet your 7/42 year schedule. The Saturn V first flew in 1967 [1]; SpaceX plans to launch its Interplanetary Transport System (ITS) in 2022 or 2024 [2]. That's an expected 60 years to triple performance.
[1] http://waitbutwhy.com/2016/09/spacexs-big-fking-rocket-the-f...
[2] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Saturn_V
[3] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Interplanetary_Transport_Syste...
Guess something like that with the 100 million C gas doing the propulsion maybe?
That is assuming constant energy consumption to sustain 1g, but unfortunately that's not the case, the closer you get to the speed of light, the more energy you'd need to sustain 1g, and this becomes unrealistic long before you are anywhere close to the speed of light.
Suppose a rocket can hold 3F. Go to A, deposit F, and return 2 times. Next rocket goes to B, stopping at A each way to take F -- do the B trip two times. Now you have two tanks at B and none at A. Repeat like binary addition till you fill all checkpoints with 2F, then a final ship can make the trip to the planet, build a civilization, find a fuel source and return with pics.
"Going slow to avoid severe H irradiation sets an upper speed limit of v ~ 0.5 c. This velocity only gives a time dilation factor of about 15%, which would not substantially assist galaxy-scale voyages. Diffuse interstellar H atoms are the ultimate cosmic space mines and represent a formidable obstacle to interstellar travel."
[1] https://what-if.xkcd.com/1/
http://solarsystem.nasa.gov/basics/chapter4-1
Also why would we only want to stop at helium, why not fuse any further?
Also why would you want to stop at 1g acceleration - why not 1.5g or 2g, say? Surely living in 2g environment is okay for that period?
However presumably there is no good reason for us to go there. Just because there are planets doesn't make it worth the trip.
As you say, the contrast between seeing (star + planet) during a transit, versus star alone, is enough to identify absorption of infrared light by some chemical species.
The simulations in the above paper basically show they can infer some chemical abundances (carbon, oxygen) and some atmospheric parameters (inversion layers) for Neptunes and Jupiters. But probably not for Earths, so not for the system in the OP. Even for big, thick atmospheres, these spectroscopic characterizations take a lot of observation time.
The race is indeed on to develop instruments and algorithms for this problem -- e.g., detecting CH4 or CO2 in an exo-Earth atmosphere. There's feverish activity in the Astronomy community around this, and post-JWST missions are being formulated to tackle the problem.
Given that these planets are so close to each other, and interacting with each other gravitationally, how likely is it that their orbital arrangement is stable over geological time?
We computed [via n-body and other simulations] that TRAPPIST-1 has a 25% chance of suffering an instability over 1 Myr, and an 8.1% chance of surviving for 1 billion years (Gyr), in line with our n-body integrations.
And, further,
However, [these lifetimes] do not take into account the proximity of the planets to their host star and the resulting strong tidal effects that might act to stabilize the system. ... The masses and exact eccentricities of the planets remain uncertain, and our results make it likely that only a very small number of orbital configurations lead to stable configurations. ... The system clearly exists, and it is unlikely that we are observing it just before its catastrophic disruption, so it is probably stable over a long timescale. These facts and the results of our dynamical simulations indicate that, given enough data, the very existence of the system should bring strong constraints on its components’ properties...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/TRAPPIST-1
Too young star for alien life hopes?
It's somewhat counterintuitive, but the bigger a star is, the faster it uses up its fuel, despite having much more of it. As size increases, the rate of fusion in the star's core increases such that the extra fuel isn't enough to prevent the lifespan from shortening. In fact, a common type of supernova occurs in stars that are at least 8 times the size of the sun, burn through their fuel in less than 100 million years, and then go out in style.
Crash course astronomy has some great videos on this stuff:
https://youtu.be/PWx9DurgPn8
What's the upper bound on their estimate for TRAPIST-1's age?
"Determining the ages of such small stars is difficult because they evolve so slowly over their lifetimes of trillions of years but it is estimated to be in excess of a half a billion years and is probably much more."
[1] http://www.drewexmachina.com/2016/05/03/habitable-planet-rea...
This is off by several orders of magnitude. Like estimating the age of your neighbor to be somewhere around 400,000 years old.
But we can also say that Earth was cool enough for liquid water 4.4G years ago, and there are some findings suggesting microbial life already 4.1G years ago. So only 300 million years, at maximum.
Not necessarily -- life on Earth may have arisen a remarkably short time after accretion, perhaps even in the first few hundred million years. See this old HN discussion: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=10415212
https://www.dropbox.com/s/bdeog7ta7i4rb7c/alien%20planets.pn...
This century we should be more worried about making fusion-powered intra-solar system travel a common thing, and about establishing large colonies on Mars and several moons.
Wikipedia says
> The density of matter in the interstellar medium can vary considerably: the average is around 10^6 particles per m3 but cold molecular clouds can hold 10^8–10^12 per m3 [1]
But I imagine that interstellar gas would be easier to fly through than interstellar sand. Do we know the composition of matter in interstellar space?
[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Outer_space#Interstellar_space
Also, a good way to remember the density is ~1 Hydrogen atom per cm^3.
So when the rest of the universe cools off and stars start to die, Trappist one keeps on shining and shining... We need to get there. But first, let's get rid of our genocidal tendencies.
I think our "best shot" at that right now, is to digitize humans. If we could store consciousness in binary, we could then transmit it at the speed of light (like we do with data every day!). You'd need a receiver on the distant planet though. So, your first 'payload' would have to be the receiver, and it would need to travel the slow old fashioned way :(
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0070YQOHW
Top review has the best summary: "Egan's story is set in the galactic core, inhabited by a race known as the Aloof, because they seem almost indifferent to any attempts at communication from the Amalgam, the loose network of civilizations that inhabit the rest of the galaxy. However, they do allow thrill-seeking members of the Amalgam to enter their transportation network, digitizing themselves for transmission at the speed of light across the galactic core, instead of the long way around it."
I would just hope my emacs session will stay up that long.
It'd be amazing if the number was above 1 (or terrible if you believe in the Great Filter hypothesis).
The presence of a large, Jupiter-sized planet in a system is thought to be helpful for deflecting asteroid impacts. Obviously we are talking 'to scale' given TRAPPIST-1 itself is around the size of Jupiter!
The more we learn about this system is going to be fascinating though - the supposed inward migration of these planets may even help us understand more about how our own system formed.
https://www.nytimes.com/2016/04/13/science/alpha-centauri-br...
On a serious note, if we can travel close to the speed of light , say 95%, using for example, nuclear rockets, how long would it take to arrive ? ( from the travellers perspective )
Mind you, a constant 1g acceleration (Or accelerating any human-carrying spaceship to relativistic speeds, really,) is about as plausible as a spaceship driven by pixie dust and unicorn farts.
Which ones? Do you have a link? The only one I remember is https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Project_Orion_(nuclear_propuls... but it's more a general idea that a detailed blueprint that only need some money to get built.
Srsly give me 5% of the GDP of the US and I'll put a monkey on Trappist within 5 years. Monkey time.
> Srsly give me 5% of the GDP of the US and I'll put a monkey on Trappist within 5 years.
No, you won't. First, you won't design and build and launch a ship that will ever get to TRAPPIST-1 within 5 years at that (or any) price, and second TRAPPIST-1 is close to 40 light-years away, so even if you had a ship built and ready to launch today, you aren't getting anything there within 5 years.
The monkey would arrive, like I said, in monkey time, within 5 years. This is ofcourse assuming there would be no deceleration phase.
The monkey would unfortunately however, die on impact.
Relativity makes things even worse.
So you really need your pixie dust to be antimatter, and your unicorn farts to be terawatt lasers.
For now, the wait calculation suggests that anyone leaving now will reach their destination after someone who waits to leave until after the next breakthrough in space propulsion technology.
So 39-(.475x2) = 38, and 38/.95 = 40. So 42 years is your answer.
I have no idea how to calculate the relativistic spaceship's elapsed time.
It's all wishful thinking. The fastest thing man has created, the Juno spacecraft, travels, by some quick calculations, @ 0.00147% of the speed of light.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Red_dwarf
The "great filter" hypothesis is essentially that the rarity of intelligent life has to be explained by some parameter of the Drake equation, and that whatever the "small" parameter is is either in our past or in our future.
If the "great filter" is the rarity of habitable worlds, then clearly we don't need to fear it, since we already found one. But if habitable worlds aren't rare, then it's more likely it lies in our future (e.g. global thermonuclear war, plague, difficulty of space travel, etc).
Thus things like discovery of exoplanets, bacteria on mars, etc should make us rather concerned.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Great_Filter
Difficulty of space travel is one of the possible filters.
Then we can wait a few billion years, and the universe will likely have generated a superior successor species which can then re-seed over everything we had previously tilled, and then some.
And they'll all be rubber-forehead aliens to one another, because they'll be billionth cousins, a few million times removed.
