Seven earth-sized planets discovered circling a star 39 light years from Earth (nature.com)
472 points by ngoldbaum 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 220 comments | favorite





My favourite part of the press release:

> The planets also are very close to each other. If a person was standing on one of the planet’s surface, they could gaze up and potentially see geological features or clouds of neighboring worlds, which would sometimes appear larger than the moon in Earth's sky.

> In contrast to our sun, the TRAPPIST-1 star – classified as an ultra-cool dwarf – is so cool that liquid water could survive on planets orbiting very close to it, closer than is possible on planets in our solar system. All seven of the TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are closer to their host star than Mercury is to our sun.

https://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-telescope-reveals-la...

So, basically, this is cooler than just about any world that's been depicted in sci-fi.

I guess J.J. Abrams is somewhat forgiven for this, then:

http://vignette4.wikia.nocookie.net/startrek/images/2/29/Vul... [edited for direct .jpg]

Firefox tries to download this file

Apologies, sloppy link-copying. Should be pointing to the .jpg now.

It doesn't work in Microsoft Edge either (yup I use it).

Is this taboo? I also use Edge and find it great.

Doesn't work on IOS either (chrome specifically).

It's a webp. Firefox doesn't support those.

What? Worked just fine for me.

In which Firefox version?

works on Arch Linux FF

I was essentially thinking the same thing. I wonder if an elevator could be built between all of them?

They are still in separate orbits so the straight line between any two varies greatly in length... not to mention intersecting the star regularly.

Regular shuttles for interplanetary travel timed with periodically favorable orbital positions?

One of the callers (a biologist, so not a crackpot) on TV suggested that given how close the planets were, he wondered if it were possible for there to be cross contamination between the planets given how close they are to each other. He referred to them being part of the same "ecosystem." I'm not sure how feasible that is as a non-astrobiologist, but it is an interesting idea.

Very likely, since this happens between Mars and Earth:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Martian_meteorite

Fascinating! Would vira or bacteria beable to survive travelling from Earth to Mars in or on a rock or vice versa?

Possible, but cross-section for collision is way way smaller in the Earth-Mars system. Cross-section goes as r^-2 so the closer the bodies, the 'way better' it is.

There has been and continues to be cross-contamination between Venus, Earth, and Mars, so it seems likely that planets much closer together, and passing each other more frequently would have more 'communication' of materials.

Continues to be...? Outside of human action, what's the vector?

My understanding is that it is mostly due to solar wind, meteorite impacts, and various other infrequent events.

powerful meteor strikes spreading debris out of orbit.

Gene Wolfe mined this idea for some of his science fiction works, except it was alien life making the jump ... Fifth Head of Cerberus & Blue's Waters/Green's Jungles.

I imagine their relative distances change frequently, so probably not.

Uh, Mongo when it flew by Earth?

Check out "Rocheworld."

> If a person was standing on one of the planet’s surface, they could gaze up and potentially see geological features or clouds of neighboring worlds...

Makes me think of the film Another Earth

http://imgur.com/a/01xlN

Melancholia by Lars von Trier is another great movie about the earth colliding with another planet.

http://www.imdb.com/title/tt1527186/

Other awesome facts, the closest star in the habitable zone might have a "year" of a day and a half, and the furthest out in the zone, a "year" of 20 days.

Out of interest , although dimmer, are there any potential hazards simply due to the proximity of a dim star?

> are there...hazards simply due to the proximity of a dim star

Tidal locking [1]. Similar to how our moon shines at us ass first all the time, the planets around TRAPIST-1 would be expected to have one face locked to their star. Instead of an equatorial belt bookended with loops of temperate zones, as we have on Earth, we should expect, climatically, an "equatorial" face and a "polar" face separated by a tropic-to-temperate transition area.

[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tidal_locking

Of course, #askNasa didn't win me a question, but could any astrobiologists comment on this question: Tidal locking means the planets would always have a side facing the star, leading to very different thermodynamics in terms of climate and weather on the planet, not to mention radiation. Doesn't that very much hurt the chances for life on those planets?

reply


1. https://exoplanets.nasa.gov/custom_planets/2

2. https://exoplanets.nasa.gov/resources/149

3. https://exoplanets.nasa.gov/alien-worlds/galaxy-of-horrors

The debate rages. The problem is that one side of the planet is essentially exposed to space and thus tends to be at cosmic background temperature, and the other side exposed to the star. It is thought by a lot of people that anything volatile enough to be a gas, ever (so, including water), would rapidly end up migrating over to the frozen side, so even if the planet started with the right mix of water and whatever other volatiles are needed it would shortly not have any in the temperate range. Some have objected that the planet could wobble and periodically unfreeze some of that stuff, and maybe life could exist in a resulting narrow temperate zone. My personal feeling is that it would still far-too-rapidly simply freeze out again, this time out of reach of the wobble, so the parched zone would simply grow to include everything ever touched by the sun rather than forming a stable temperate zone.

But we won't really know until we go look at a planet like this, because we don't have one locally to look at. (Plenty of tidally-locked bodies, plenty of bodies with volatiles and enough energy to keep them moving, I'm pretty sure nothing in the Solar system with both.)

Oceans can move a lot of heat around a planet, so the cold side could stay well above freezing. Remember it's T^4 so cold areas radiate far less heat.

That said, if there where minimal atmosphere then the effects your talking about become a larger issue. Atmosphere is largely a function of solar wind and volcanic activity which relates to the isotopes in a planets core making this hard to predict.


Apparently what would hurt the chance of life in a tidally locked planet the most is that due to being tidally locked the planet would have a reduced magnetic field to protect the atmosphere, and therefore there is a good chance that the planet would lose it's atmosphere over time.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Habitability_of_red_dwarf_syst...

I don't see why. If anything, life might be even easier if you're constantly getting energy from above, rather than intermittently. In any case, "different climate and weather" doesn't seem to me to imply "hurt the chances for life."

If they're in the habitable zone, then they're getting similar radiation as an organism at the far north latitudes of Earth are getting during the summer. I don't know if it makes that much difference to a short-lived bacteria whether it's full sunlight for several weeks at a time, vs full sunlight forever.

I'm not an astro-biologist, but I assume that it wouldn't be conducive to life as we know it, but that doesn't rule out all life.

I would be very interested in seeing comparative weather simulations for a fictional tidal locked planet to Earth and the other Sol planets.

reply


[1]: http://lba.wikia.com/wiki/Twinsun

http://www.space.com/20856-alien-planets-eyeball-earths.html

reply


reply


Fascinating thank you

Depending on the spectrum of the star, I would be concerned about non-visible radiation doses when in close proximity to the star.

IANA astrophysicist, though.

Actually, adding onto that, I'm wondering whether orbits this tight would result in a noticeable centripetal force -- that is, that you'd feel lighter on the night side of the planet than on the day side.

Good point, this is in TFA:

"Although at least some fraction of each planet could harbor liquid water, it doesn't necessarily follow that they are habitable. TRAPPIST-1 emits about the same amount of X-ray and ultraviolet radiation as the Sun does, which could chew away at any protective atmospheres the planets might have."

But it's complicated. For example, apparently the energetic radiation can help by stripping away the H/He atmosphere. For more, see:

https://academic.oup.com/mnrasl/article-lookup/doi/10.1093/m...

reply


reply


Like others have pointed out, the combination of the planets being tidally locked so only one side gets sunlight and the strong X-ray radiation and flaring from the host star make it considerably un-Earth-like, and harder for life as we know it to develop.

Actually they are fewer. A dim star has less high energy radiation and a lower probability of harmful solar flares.

That's backwards. Red dwarfs have extremely powerful flares relative to their luminosity. So much so that it's unlikely that life would survive on the surface of an orbiting planet. (Though life would probably survive underwater.)

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Habitability_of_red_dwarf_syst...

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Flare_star

That's not quite true. These planets are very close to the star and can receive large doses of the little bit of harmful radiation that the star puts out. Additionally, these planets put out a lot of infrared, but not a lot of higher energy photons, and life-as-we-know-it needs those higher energy photons. That infrared is also absorbed by water in any atmospheres or oceans that are present, leaving even less for life. Finally, these types of stars tend to have rather variable output in their spectrums, which may make it difficult for life to adapt.

reply


reply


More radiation = more mutations = healthier/faster evolution!

Then the surface of stars ought to have more life than planets.

Is this an orbitally stable arrangement?

reply


reply


I wonder what planets that close together would do to tides on one another.

Those cool stars are also very durable and will not burn that easily.

And they all seem to rotate around their sun in 1.5-20 days.

https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/s--YG_G3T_...

reply


reply


To get a spacecraft there it would take:

Accelerating at 1g the 1st half, and decelerating at 1g the 2nd half, the traveler would experience 7.3 years of time. For observers it would take 41.8 years at a max speed of 0.998c

If you had a near perfect hydrogen -> helium fusion engine, it'd take about 6 million tons of fuel (about the mass of the Pyramids of Egypt or 2,000 Saturn V rockets)

It would take 37 days at warp 6 (assuming we're using the new warp factors established in The Next Generation). I have no idea how much dilithium crystal would be required though.

reply


> I have no idea how much dilithium crystal would be required though.

Depends on the plot needs for the ~~episode~~ journey.

Most likely several hundred quatloos' worth, I'm guessing. :D

Edit: Oh, HN, you are so humor impaired sometimes.

Why can't I up vote more?

reply


reply


Which begs the question, why haven't we at least even tried to have done anything like this already?

Do we really need to repeatedly spend comparable amounts of money on yet another dramatic TV special about humans traveling to Mars, as narrated by a favored celebrity? We really are running out of time. And it almost seems like it's pre-determined to happen. :\

reply


reply


I'm talking about establishing a self-sufficient colony somewhere other than Earth. We have a major crisis on our hands. And few are even willing to consider let alone research and confirm that we're talking about an extinction event much sooner than we thought, maybe on the order of just a couple years out. Problem is, we don't know. Bigger problem is, we're not doing anything about it.

reply


reply


You've no idea. But for the first step, I need to find one or two very truthful physics grad students / electrical engineers who feel some responsibility for Earth or saving themselves. You wouldn't happen to know someone?

raises the question

That's essentially what blueprint said. You didn't have any trouble figuring out what blueprint was saying, right?

reply


What's wrong with begs the question? It's a regular part of my vocabulary and I'm a southern American.

reply


reply


Just going that fast isn't really risky at all (assuming you don't hit anything, which isn't actually a safe assumption). The tough part is making something capable of a constant 1g of acceleration for a 7 year trip. Most of the craft we make only accelerate for the first small percent of a trip. We can do accelerations that high, but not for very long, and we can't even manage acceleration for such a long duration even at a small fraction of 1g.

reply


reply


Also, and I'm not an astrophysicist, but I believe going fast _relative to Earth_ doesn't make it any more or less likely that you're going to hit anything. Moving at .998c relative to Earth and hitting something that is stationary relative to Earth is the same thing as not moving and being hit by something going .998c relative to you.

reply


>doesn't make it any more or less likely that you're going to hit anything.

I believe that would be wrong. Also not an astrophysicist but I would guess that most of the stuff in our galaxy is moving at speeds which are, on average, relative to our galaxy, and moving at some average rotational speed around it. Of course there could be stray bits moving quite quickly on through.

So moving at c relative to the planets and solar systems swirling around our galaxy probably would make you more likely to hit something.

> Also, and I'm not an astrophysicist, but I believe going fast _relative to Earth_ doesn't make it any more or less likely that you're going to hit anything.

OTOH, given that it is (like most of the stuff around it) orbiting the center of mass of the Milky Way Galaxy, shouldn't Earth be moving relatively close (within a very small fraction of light speed) to the speed of most of the interstellar dust, etc., in its immediate galactic vincinity, such that moving at 0.998c relative to earth is also moving at a very similar fraction of c relative to lots of other things you are going to potentially hit on a journey from earth to a nearby star system?

reply


My layman's reading of physics-for-layman books has taught me that if we were to travel at the speed of light, we'd convert into energy. However, I'm not so sure about 99.999999% the speed of light. That's really OK, as far as we know?

reply


As far as we know, as long as you don't actually reach light speed (which is currently thought to be impossible anyway) you can pretty much get as close as you want and be fine.

Thanks. It's quite counter intuitive to think about. You'd be going along at 99.99999999999999999999999999999999% and then hit that last bit and poof now I'm photons.


Yes, as long as you don't hit anything or care about the time dilation you will experience.

You are technically travelling at 99.99999% of the speed of light right now, relative to something.

reply


> Is it plausible for anything we'd build to travel .998c and survive the journey?

The first half is actually a bigger problem than the second half.

All about funding. NASA, for example, is about 35 years behind schedule by my math, solely from funding.

Now whether throwing money at a public agency would have made advancements in lensing, transistor along with propulsion technology happen quicker. Thats a tougher question that leans towards the "unlikely".

reply


[1]: http://nathangeffen.webfactional.com/spacetravel/spacetravel...

reply


Honestly that amount of mass seems doable (the hard part being a near perfect fusion engine of course).

Just curious about your calculations though. Did you take into account the fact that you could eject spent helium and therefore lower your mass in transit? Assuming most of the mass is fuel, I would imagine by the time you're arriving there would be very little mass left to decelerate.

reply


https://arstechnica.com/science/2017/02/nasas-longshot-bet-o...

reply


Note that he's not giving a figure for a chemical engine, but a fusion engine (sometimes termed a "torchship" due to the absurd power involved.) That would be strictly more efficient than VASIMR or similar. The figure would be even more ludicrous with a LOX/LH2 engine.

(I did not check his math, however.)

> about...2,000 Saturn V rockets

Or about 670 BFRs [1].

It would take 6 cycles of tripling size and/or performance to get a single system with enough thrust to meet your 7/42 year schedule. The Saturn V first flew in 1967 [1]; SpaceX plans to launch its Interplanetary Transport System (ITS) in 2022 or 2024 [2]. That's an expected 60 years to triple performance.

[1] http://waitbutwhy.com/2016/09/spacexs-big-fking-rocket-the-f...

[2] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Saturn_V

[3] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Interplanetary_Transport_Syste...

To put that 60 years into perspective: It was 66 years between the first powered airplane flight and landing people on the moon.

reply


Guess something like that with the 100 million C gas doing the propulsion maybe?

reply


That is assuming constant energy consumption to sustain 1g, but unfortunately that's not the case, the closer you get to the speed of light, the more energy you'd need to sustain 1g, and this becomes unrealistic long before you are anywhere close to the speed of light.

reply


reply


Your speed doesn't affect the laws of physics you experience.

reply


reply


That's 2000 chemical rockets. The example talks about a perfect Hydrogen-Helium conversion.

reply


reply


How much fuel would it take to get 6 million tons of fuel off Earth into the interstellar ship?

reply


Suppose a rocket can hold 3F. Go to A, deposit F, and return 2 times. Next rocket goes to B, stopping at A each way to take F -- do the B trip two times. Now you have two tanks at B and none at A. Repeat like binary addition till you fill all checkpoints with 2F, then a final ship can make the trip to the planet, build a civilization, find a fuel source and return with pics.

reply


If you make the fuel on Mars it will take less effort to get it into orbit. It's also a bit further up the suns gravity well.

reply


reply


reply


We don't have any spacecraft that can go that fast, do we?

reply


reply


According to this paper, you can travel around 0.5 c before the radiation caused by colliding with interstellar hydrogen kills you: http://www.scirp.org/journal/PaperInformation.aspx?paperID=2...

"Going slow to avoid severe H irradiation sets an upper speed limit of v ~ 0.5 c. This velocity only gives a time dilation factor of about 15%, which would not substantially assist galaxy-scale voyages. Diffuse interstellar H atoms are the ultimate cosmic space mines and represent a formidable obstacle to interstellar travel."

A large mass of water ice would make a decent ablative shield.

reply


reply


Assuming this [1] is reasonably accurate, very much yes. It proposes fusion occurring at speeds as "slow" as 0.9c.

[1] https://what-if.xkcd.com/1/

reply


http://solarsystem.nasa.gov/basics/chapter4-1

reply


reply


About as "fast" as a helicopter at a stable altitude, or to fit with the no-atmosphere bit, a stationary jetpack or lunar lander (on Earth).

reply


reply


I've read about laser systems for sending unmanned crafts at high speed: http://www.space.com/29950-lasers-power-tiny-interstellar-sp...

reply


reply


What if we used engines powered by nuclear energy (fission or fusion)? Could we reduce the amount of fuel, since the energy density is so much higher?

reply


reply


Ah, yes. My bad.

This estimation was already assuming a fusion engine.

reply


You still need reaction mass.

If we had a near-perfect hydrogen -> helium fusion engine, why would we want to stop at 2,000 saturn V rockets of mass? Hydrogen is cheap AF.

Also why would we only want to stop at helium, why not fuse any further?

Also why would you want to stop at 1g acceleration - why not 1.5g or 2g, say? Surely living in 2g environment is okay for that period?

However presumably there is no good reason for us to go there. Just because there are planets doesn't make it worth the trip.

reply


reply


reply


Apparently finds are close enough to us that we should be able "to follow up, to see, for example with the James Webb Space Telescope that we're going to launch [next] year, the atmospheres and also to look at bio-signatures, if there are any" !

reply


reply


It'll be in the near-infrared, but the light won't be separated from the star. How they observe the atmosphere is that when the exoplanets transit, they block out different amounts of light at different wavelengths. From that, one can deduce an atmospheric spectrum.

reply


As you say, the contrast between seeing (star + planet) during a transit, versus star alone, is enough to identify absorption of infrared light by some chemical species.

The simulations in the above paper basically show they can infer some chemical abundances (carbon, oxygen) and some atmospheric parameters (inversion layers) for Neptunes and Jupiters. But probably not for Earths, so not for the system in the OP. Even for big, thick atmospheres, these spectroscopic characterizations take a lot of observation time.

The race is indeed on to develop instruments and algorithms for this problem -- e.g., detecting CH4 or CO2 in an exo-Earth atmosphere. There's feverish activity in the Astronomy community around this, and post-JWST missions are being formulated to tackle the problem.

> Gillon says that the six inner planets probably formed farther away from their star and then migrated inward. Now, they are so close to each other that their gravitational fields interact, nudging one another in ways that enabled the team to estimate each planet's mass. They range from around 0.4 to 1.4 times the mass of the Earth.

Given that these planets are so close to each other, and interacting with each other gravitationally, how likely is it that their orbital arrangement is stable over geological time?

reply


We computed [via n-body and other simulations] that TRAPPIST-1 has a 25% chance of suffering an instability over 1 Myr, and an 8.1% chance of surviving for 1 billion years (Gyr), in line with our n-body integrations.

And, further,

However, [these lifetimes] do not take into account the proximity of the planets to their host star and the resulting strong tidal effects that might act to stabilize the system. ... The masses and exact eccentricities of the planets remain uncertain, and our results make it likely that only a very small number of orbital configurations lead to stable configurations. ... The system clearly exists, and it is unlikely that we are observing it just before its catastrophic disruption, so it is probably stable over a long timescale. These facts and the results of our dynamical simulations indicate that, given enough data, the very existence of the system should bring strong constraints on its components’ properties...

So, are there any plans to try to "communicate" with this planets? Or we are going to just sit and watch.

reply


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/TRAPPIST-1

Too young star for alien life hopes?

reply


It's somewhat counterintuitive, but the bigger a star is, the faster it uses up its fuel, despite having much more of it. As size increases, the rate of fusion in the star's core increases such that the extra fuel isn't enough to prevent the lifespan from shortening. In fact, a common type of supernova occurs in stars that are at least 8 times the size of the sun, burn through their fuel in less than 100 million years, and then go out in style.

Crash course astronomy has some great videos on this stuff: https://youtu.be/PWx9DurgPn8

reply


What's the upper bound on their estimate for TRAPIST-1's age?

reply


reply


  "Determining the ages of such small stars is difficult because they evolve so slowly over their lifetimes of trillions of years but it is estimated to be in excess of a half a billion years and is probably much more."
And abiogenesis occurred on Earth within about 500m years of the Earth's formation, so life can clearly arise pretty quickly. It's complex, multi-cellular life that seems to be hard part. Although this is based on our observations of a single example.

[1] http://www.drewexmachina.com/2016/05/03/habitable-planet-rea...

> trillions of years

This is off by several orders of magnitude. Like estimating the age of your neighbor to be somewhere around 400,000 years old.

reply


reply


Uh? I think it's widely accepted that our best models of small stars are fairly well understood, and predict that they will continue to fuse hydrogen in their cores for more than a trillion years.

reply


reply


Earth is 4.5G years old, and the earliest undisputed microbial life fossils are 3.5G years old, so that gives 1000 million years.

But we can also say that Earth was cool enough for liquid water 4.4G years ago, and there are some findings suggesting microbial life already 4.1G years ago. So only 300 million years, at maximum.

> Too young star for alien life hopes?

Not necessarily -- life on Earth may have arisen a remarkably short time after accretion, perhaps even in the first few hundred million years. See this old HN discussion: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=10415212

I think this is why there is no life on any of the planets. The star is just too young. However, the star could have a life span of 5 trillion years, it is safe to say that life could form on the planets and have plenty of time to develop.

reply


reply


Three of those discovered planets are in habitable zone

https://www.dropbox.com/s/bdeog7ta7i4rb7c/alien%20planets.pn...

reply


reply


It was stated by the scientists at the NASA press release. They also stated that all seven of the planets have the potential for liquid water depending on (unspecified) circumstances.

reply


reply


It was said by one of the scientist in live Nasa TV broadcast https://www.nasa.gov/multimedia/nasatv/

reply


reply


At Voyager-I speed (17km/s) we need just 688k years to get there. Not bad considering the humble satelite doesn't accelerate anymore.

reply


This century we should be more worried about making fusion-powered intra-solar system travel a common thing, and about establishing large colonies on Mars and several moons.

reply


I don't know about all of that speculation, but you did give me a nice mental image of a barren, battle-scarred solar system littered with battleships containing black holes, ready to cause catastrophe at any moment, much like the nuclear wastelands of the Arctic.

I'm having a hard time finding more data on the density of matter in interstellar space.

Wikipedia says

> The density of matter in the interstellar medium can vary considerably: the average is around 10^6 particles per m3 but cold molecular clouds can hold 10^8–10^12 per m3 [1]

But I imagine that interstellar gas would be easier to fly through than interstellar sand. Do we know the composition of matter in interstellar space?

[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Outer_space#Interstellar_space

It's almost all Hydrogen/Helium gas. Other larger atoms and molecules are known to exist in the interstellar medium, but it's primary gas.

Also, a good way to remember the density is ~1 Hydrogen atom per cm^3.

How about intergalactic densities?

"Due to its mass, the star has the ability to live for up to 4–5 trillion years"

So when the rest of the universe cools off and stars start to die, Trappist one keeps on shining and shining... We need to get there. But first, let's get rid of our genocidal tendencies.

reply


reply


I was reading up about earth alternatives recently, and upon realizing the distance was always going to limit us, no matter how perfect the planet, I realized we need to travel at the speed of light.

I think our "best shot" at that right now, is to digitize humans. If we could store consciousness in binary, we could then transmit it at the speed of light (like we do with data every day!). You'd need a receiver on the distant planet though. So, your first 'payload' would have to be the receiver, and it would need to travel the slow old fashioned way :(

reply


reply


40 light years isn't a big deal if humans lived to be thousands of years old. That's another solution.

reply


reply


I hate to always post links to Greg Egan, but he's sort of the XKCD of SciFi - if there's an out there concept, he's usually written a book about it. In this case Incandescence:

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0070YQOHW

Top review has the best summary: "Egan's story is set in the galactic core, inhabited by a race known as the Aloof, because they seem almost indifferent to any attempts at communication from the Amalgam, the loose network of civilizations that inhabit the rest of the galaxy. However, they do allow thrill-seeking members of the Amalgam to enter their transportation network, digitizing themselves for transmission at the speed of light across the galactic core, instead of the long way around it."

Why not just make that first payload contain actual humans? Seems a helluva lot simpler.

reply


I would just hope my emacs session will stay up that long.

reply


Interstellar tramp.

There are moments of pure beauty in the universe.

reply


You could, and probably would. But, how would you send everyone else? That 'traditional' method (carbon based fuels to propel a heavy payload) is extremely expensive, and slow. So if you ever wanted to send more than just 1 payload, you'd quickly reach resource limitations (namely cost, and time).

Why would you need to send more? Humans are natural von Neumann machines.

reply


reply


What's magic about it?

It'll be interesting to see this reflected in the Drake equation (average number of planets per star that can potentially support life).

It'd be amazing if the number was above 1 (or terrible if you believe in the Great Filter hypothesis).

reply


The presence of a large, Jupiter-sized planet in a system is thought to be helpful for deflecting asteroid impacts. Obviously we are talking 'to scale' given TRAPPIST-1 itself is around the size of Jupiter!

The more we learn about this system is going to be fascinating though - the supposed inward migration of these planets may even help us understand more about how our own system formed.

reply


reply


I don't think we know for sure, but it'd be hard to place another star in the system and have it a) not disrupt the planets and b) go unnoticed as the primary star is so faint.

reply


reply


Based on Voyagers current speed it would take approximately 18000 years to reach this system, the referance of a jet airplane taking millions of years seemed a bit misleading, with current technology and using gravitational boosting I would think that the time could be much less. Maybe it would be worth sending a probe? Granted I will never see it in my lifetime but it might be a project I could get behind.

reply


reply


Probably used jet airplane more of a frame of reference for the general public.

18k years is a very long time, though. There is a project looking at the feasibility of getting very small probes somewhere 10 times closer in perhaps decades rather than millennia:

https://www.nytimes.com/2016/04/13/science/alpha-centauri-br...

reply


reply


I suspect you meant definitely and not defiantly.

4 separate front-page posts about this on H/N so far..

reply


reply


It's a Trap ;)

On a serious note, if we can travel close to the speed of light , say 95%, using for example, nuclear rockets, how long would it take to arrive ? ( from the travellers perspective )

reply


Mind you, a constant 1g acceleration (Or accelerating any human-carrying spaceship to relativistic speeds, really,) is about as plausible as a spaceship driven by pixie dust and unicorn farts.

reply


You would just blow by it though. If you wanted to stop there, your ship would have to turn around and aim the unicorn farts forward to decelerate you 1g the second half of the trip, bringing the time to ~7-8y

reply


reply


> Not according to public research on theoretical designs that have been about for decades.

Which ones? Do you have a link? The only one I remember is https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Project_Orion_(nuclear_propuls... but it's more a general idea that a detailed blueprint that only need some money to get built.

reply


Srsly give me 5% of the GDP of the US and I'll put a monkey on Trappist within 5 years. Monkey time.

*Im not being serious, I have no idea how much it would cost or if it would even work.

reply


> Srsly give me 5% of the GDP of the US and I'll put a monkey on Trappist within 5 years.

No, you won't. First, you won't design and build and launch a ship that will ever get to TRAPPIST-1 within 5 years at that (or any) price, and second TRAPPIST-1 is close to 40 light-years away, so even if you had a ship built and ready to launch today, you aren't getting anything there within 5 years.

reply


Thank you for your feedback, however with all due respect, with my limited understand, if the acceleration is achievable, you are wrong.

The monkey would arrive, like I said, in monkey time, within 5 years. This is ofcourse assuming there would be no deceleration phase.

The monkey would unfortunately however, die on impact.


reply


It's not money, it's the basic rocket equation: Newtonian acceleration requires fuel and the mass of fuel makes acceleration more costly.

Relativity makes things even worse.

reply


reply


Absolutely.

If pixie dust is plutonium and unicorn farts are tetradeuterium-methane, you could get there in 400 years or so, Earth-time, 398 years shipboard time.

So you really need your pixie dust to be antimatter, and your unicorn farts to be terawatt lasers.

For now, the wait calculation suggests that anyone leaving now will reach their destination after someone who waits to leave until after the next breakthrough in space propulsion technology.

The answer for an outside observer is: @ 1g of acceleration it would take 11 months to accelerate to the speed of light. A formula you can put in Google is: (285000000/9.8)/(60x60x24).

So 39-(.475x2) = 38, and 38/.95 = 40. So 42 years is your answer.

I have no idea how to calculate the relativistic spaceship's elapsed time.

It's all wishful thinking. The fastest thing man has created, the Juno spacecraft, travels, by some quick calculations, @ 0.00147% of the speed of light.

Well it is approximately 40 light years away from our solar system. So the basic calculation would say about 42 years but this doesn't account for acceleration and deceleration and such.

reply


reply


Well, it's estimated that it will still be around in 4-5 trillion years, so, if we can get there, and it's habitable, that gives humanity a little longer lease in the universe.

reply


reply


"Common" knowledge; the brighter the star the faster it burns. Sun-like stars last billions of years, dwarf stars last for trillions, the real giants last for millions.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Red_dwarf

I got you -- The accompanying Nature paper gives a 10 trillion year figure.

reply


reply


They're only one Kessel Run away!

reply


reply


Is this from NASA news conference that was announced for today? I couldn't find it in article? They said they have important announcement.

reply


reply


Uh oh.

The "great filter" hypothesis is essentially that the rarity of intelligent life has to be explained by some parameter of the Drake equation, and that whatever the "small" parameter is is either in our past or in our future.

If the "great filter" is the rarity of habitable worlds, then clearly we don't need to fear it, since we already found one. But if habitable worlds aren't rare, then it's more likely it lies in our future (e.g. global thermonuclear war, plague, difficulty of space travel, etc).

Thus things like discovery of exoplanets, bacteria on mars, etc should make us rather concerned.

reply


The theory as described in your link seems to hand-wave away the difficulties incumbent in the "colonization explosion" step. As it stands, intergalactic space travel (at scale) is utterly inconceivable in practical terms, and to simply assume that it is inevitable seems like a major flaw in the theory.

> then it's more likely it lies in our future (e.g. global thermonuclear war, plague, difficulty of space travel, etc)

Difficulty of space travel is one of the possible filters.

reply


reply


That's almost equally depressing. "Really, we're the best the universe has to offer?"

reply


reply


That's not depressing. It gives us a moral imperative to transplant Earth-origin life onto every somewhat concentrated mass that we can reach.

Then we can wait a few billion years, and the universe will likely have generated a superior successor species which can then re-seed over everything we had previously tilled, and then some.

And they'll all be rubber-forehead aliens to one another, because they'll be billionth cousins, a few million times removed.

