Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
A Slide from Hubspot Culture Code
(
slideshare.net
)
1 point
by
falloutx
10 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
aduffy
8 minutes ago
The slide is taken very hard out of context, which is easy to see if you scroll one slide to the left. It's a commentary on how the software industry as changed as a whole since the suit and tie era.
The rest of the deck, however, creeps me the fuck out.
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
The rest of the deck, however, creeps me the fuck out.
reply