Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
A Slide from Hubspot Culture Code (slideshare.net)
1 point by falloutx 10 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





The slide is taken very hard out of context, which is easy to see if you scroll one slide to the left. It's a commentary on how the software industry as changed as a whole since the suit and tie era.

The rest of the deck, however, creeps me the fuck out.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: