A note on Bayes' theorem (tangentbundle.de)
Author here. This is my new blog, the idea is to write a rather technical and math heavy blog, on the programming side I am aiming for a similar level of detail as Eli Bendersky's blog[1] and similar for mathematics.

The blog uses Pelican[2] as backend, with mathJax for LaTeX formulas.

If someone has suggestions for a comment system on what is supposed to be a static blog (I know...), or general feedback on the web design side of things, please comment.

[1] http://eli.thegreenplace.net/

[2] https://blog.getpelican.com/

