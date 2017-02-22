Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Announcing TypeScript 2.2 (microsoft.com)
Speaking of tooling -- has anyone had a good experience with Typescript in IntelliJ/Webstorm? It does a fantastic job figuring out ES6 code but seems to totally choke on Typescript. I'd like to avoid switching to Visual Studio.

Make sure you turn on the native TypeScript Language Service feature, otherwise you'll be getting your IDE's parser, which is always behind the standard and doesn't work very well:

> Select the Use TypeScript Service check box to get native support from the TypeScript Language Service according to the up-to-date specifications. In this case syntax and error highlighting is performed based on the annotations retrieved from the TypeScript Language Service while code completion lists contain both suggestions from the TypeScript Language Service and suggestions calculated by IntelliJ IDEA itself.

https://www.jetbrains.com/help/idea/2016.2/typescript-suppor...

Well that solved some problems (e.g. importing from react-router/lib/*) but autocomplete for TSX is non-functional. Still pretty frustrating considering ES6 works out of the box.

I've been working VS Code with TypeScript regularly for over a year now. It sounds like you want to stay in Intellij, but the language services experience in VS Code is top notch for TypeScript.

I could be doing things wrong but in my exp, Webstorm's autocomplete is non-existent for anything that you import

For passersby who were confused like I was: IntelliJ Community Edition has absolutely no support for Javascript or Typescript, which is not noted clearly in the help docs. You apparently need Ultimate Edition to get it.

I was real excited that I could finally use the same IDE for front-end and back-end too... :/

The price gets lower each year for the first few years you renew your license.

My company pays for my license but I think it's hella worth it and I'd pay it on my own if I had to.

I avoid VS like the plague and I've never really felt at home in an IDE until I started using IntelliJ.

It's the only thing that was able to get me off of Notepad++

That's odd. I work in a 100% typescript shop and about half the devs use intellij and webstorm full time without much trouble.

Jump to definition/auto import/implement interface/etc all work.

I'll second that. I use an IDE from the Intellij family and things work fine.

The inspections, autocomplete, and auto-import suggestions work great for me, but it doesn't seem to have that "show type on hover" functionality (not even Ctrl+hover, or quick documentation show it), that VSCode and even the online Monaco editor on http://www.typescriptlang.org/play/ have.

IntelliJ Ultimate user here, writing and refactoring TS works quite well. There are some minor issues (e.g. sometimes it doesn't show the usual "this method is overridden in a child class" indicator), and refactoring likes to randomly modify somearray['foo'] when renaming a someclass.foo property, but I can live with that.

Object type, better index access, and the quick fixes are all great additions. Awesome job TS team, keep it coming!

Woo :) whenever I have to work with an old javascript code base now I always add typings to it first. It makes it orders or magnitude easier to work with and refactor after that.

My favorite: the new `object` type. Non-nullable and cannot refer to primitives.

The new `react-native` jsx target is also a good step in the right direction of creating smooth React Native projects in TS. I can't wait for it to be a seamless dev experience, but now the ball's in RN's court. [1]

(Context: using TS in a RN project is currently a bit disjointed because of its closed dev bundling workflow. You need a separate build task running concurrently to feed JS files to the main watch/build task.)

[1] https://github.com/facebook/react-native/pull/11932

Non-nullable

This is incorrect, as is the announcement. The following is valid.

  class Bar{}
  let foo:object = new Bar()
  foo = null
  foo = undefined
edit:

For the people mentioning, --strictNullChecks. That applies to all types not just object. For example, "let x:string = null" would also be an error. That option applies to any type that is not of type Any/null/undefined, and has been in place since 2.0. In that way, "object" is non-nullable under strictNullChecks just as every other type is.

I think you can use the `--strictNullChecks`[1] compiler option to get that behavior though.

1: https://www.typescriptlang.org/docs/handbook/compiler-option...

Thanks for catching - I've updated the blog post. I tend to just use `strictNullChecks` by default, as it's typically the best option for any new code. :)

I guess it's only so with `strictNullChecks` enabled?

Anyway, TypeScript's `strictNullChecks` in general has a huge hole in that it allows uninitialized properties (https://github.com/Microsoft/TypeScript/issues/8476).

No, object is not a nullable type.

For your code to work, you'd need to run it with strictNullChecks disabled. That's probably what you're doing, since it's the default.

since it's the default.

It's not the default for the command line compiler. Also, all types (except Any/null/undefined) are non-nullable under that option, so that's not what makes object special (it's the no primitive types that is important).

  >tsc test.ts
  >tsc test.ts --strictNullChecks
  >  test.ts(3,1): error TS2322: Type 'null' is not assignable to type 'object'.

> you'd need to run it with strictNullChecks disabled. That's probably what you're doing, since it's the default

I think you misinterpreted my reply. I meant the default is off. That's what your code shows.

I did, sorry about that.

Without `--strictNullChecks`, both `undefined` and `null` are in the domain of all types.

Can you show a few examples of where this is useful?

You can read the proposal and discussion around the feature on the github suggestion page for this feature.

The initial suggestion was made because there are certain functions in JavaScript that expect a non-primitive type in order to function. Such as Object.create, Object.getPrototypeOf, etc. Previous to this there was no way to model the functions with type safety, such that a developer would be prevented from accidentally sending a primitive value into those functions. This is because Typescript doesn't have the ability to say "Any type except X, Y and Z". So a new type was needed for this.

https://github.com/Microsoft/TypeScript/issues/1809

reply


Thanks. Sounds useful especially for library authors.

Relaxing index-signature access is definitely great as it will make writing code easier. Dynamic properties can lead you to hairy code but it's hard to ignore the reality that it's used everywhere.

For example, no more awkward `e["code"]` where `e.code` is just as valid.

I know this probably comes up each typescript thread, but I still cannot figure out why I should use TS instead of flow + es6, and maintaining the typing definitions always discourages me as it's one more thing that needs to be kept up to date. Am I working on old information here?

I'm not sure this answers your question, but:

I've been working with TS for the past couple of years but now I'm working on a Flow project.

Flow doesn't even compare. It falls short on many things TS would immediately flag, and just feels less thought-out (subjective I know). Tooling support is terrible and while not the language's fault, it means it just doesn't help you as much as it could. Using Flow basically becomes an afterthought, a part of your build step, while with TS it's much easier to have that integrated into your development flow (via your editor of choice).

And honestly, some of the decisions around the language just feel strange. Not knowing what kind of bool to use [0] is pretty emblematic of where it is going as a language.

To me Flow is just half-helping in a way that TS is fully devoted to.

[0] http://stackoverflow.com/questions/40618817/flow-bool-boolea...

I don't get the 'maintaining type definitions is hard' argument. It's super easy to do, especially when coupled with typewriter which will automatically generate types for your server side DTOs. Also having typings saves you an incredible amount of time with fast refactoring, auto-complete, and of course the type checking which saves countless hours of debugging the dumbest mistakes.

When you start talking about getting into code bases that you didn't personally write. The time savings and productivity benefits that TypeScript brings are immense.

With the last release (2.1) maintaining typing definitions is mostly as optional as Flow, because TS now just assumes imports it cannot find are `any` type.

A lot of typings are now directly inside the NPM packages of the libraries themselves and install "automatically" for you; many other typings can be searched on NPM (primarily the @types/ scope).

Why would flow + es6 be better?

One reason flow might be considered "better" (context is key) is that it plays well with the babel ecosystem, letting one pick and choose their language features.

Picking and choosing language features via babel plugins (many of which will never become part of JavaScript) is an anti-feature. You essentially are creating your own language that only you understand.

Typescript and Babel play well together, too.

Yeah, I personally don't mess around with Babel but I imagine you could just take TypeScript's ES6 output and feed it through babel in your gulp/webpack pipeline.

reply


Avoid vendor locking. Someday in near future if you don't like flow anymore, you can just strip all type annotations with Babel and move on. You are not risking ending up like coffeescript.

That's an objectively incorrect assertion if you're applying that to TypeScript.

The same can be done to it that would be done to Flow: you can just either strip types manually, or just do a single export to your ECMAScripttarget of choice. It'll be native JavaScript. Even the little shims/polyfills it does (to support older ECMAScript versions if you wish to export to it) are optional and can be disabled.

TypeScript has `--target ESNext` this will strip out any TypeScript-specific type annotations, and leave you with standard-track-only JS code that looks identical to your input (modulo type annotations).

TypeScript compiles to JS in a straightforward manner as well. If you wanted to move away from TS, you could simply have the TS compiler compile to ES6 and you're done.

But that'd still be transpiled code, right? After getting rid of flow it will be exactly same minus the type annotations. Same cannot be said about typescript considering various language features and syntactic sugar TS offers. Will it run? Yes. Will it feel that it was written by me? That depends.

With target esnext, it produces almost the same output with some spacing differences. Sans the annotations obviously.

Also, you can progressively opt in to add typing information, while still getting most of the benefits without.

The same can be done with TypeScript. Type inference has been added to it in 2015.

Crumbles from the design-table. Oh look, a new object type. I'm not even sure this is an improvement to straight JS any more, it just fails in more exotic ways from pretending to be something it isn't. Once the choice is made to compile to JS, there are plenty of real languages to choose from.

I don't think you're familiar with what TypeScript is trying to achieve. It's not supposed to be another language entirely, but a standards-compatible type-safe version.

