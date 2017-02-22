reply
> Select the Use TypeScript Service check box to get native support from the TypeScript Language Service according to the up-to-date specifications. In this case syntax and error highlighting is performed based on the annotations retrieved from the TypeScript Language Service while code completion lists contain both suggestions from the TypeScript Language Service and suggestions calculated by IntelliJ IDEA itself.
I was real excited that I could finally use the same IDE for front-end and back-end too... :/
My company pays for my license but I think it's hella worth it and I'd pay it on my own if I had to.
I avoid VS like the plague and I've never really felt at home in an IDE until I started using IntelliJ.
It's the only thing that was able to get me off of Notepad++
Jump to definition/auto import/implement interface/etc all work.
(Context: using TS in a RN project is currently a bit disjointed because of its closed dev bundling workflow. You need a separate build task running concurrently to feed JS files to the main watch/build task.)
This is incorrect, as is the announcement. The following is valid.
class Bar{}
let foo:object = new Bar()
foo = null
foo = undefined
For the people mentioning, --strictNullChecks. That applies to all types not just object. For example, "let x:string = null" would also be an error. That option applies to any type that is not of type Any/null/undefined, and has been in place since 2.0. In that way, "object" is non-nullable under strictNullChecks just as every other type is.
Anyway, TypeScript's `strictNullChecks` in general has a huge hole in that it allows uninitialized properties (https://github.com/Microsoft/TypeScript/issues/8476).
For your code to work, you'd need to run it with strictNullChecks disabled. That's probably what you're doing, since it's the default.
It's not the default for the command line compiler. Also, all types (except Any/null/undefined) are non-nullable under that option, so that's not what makes object special (it's the no primitive types that is important).
>tsc test.ts
>tsc test.ts --strictNullChecks
> test.ts(3,1): error TS2322: Type 'null' is not assignable to type 'object'.
I think you misinterpreted my reply. I meant the default is off. That's what your code shows.
The initial suggestion was made because there are certain functions in JavaScript that expect a non-primitive type in order to function. Such as Object.create, Object.getPrototypeOf, etc. Previous to this there was no way to model the functions with type safety, such that a developer would be prevented from accidentally sending a primitive value into those functions. This is because Typescript doesn't have the ability to say "Any type except X, Y and Z". So a new type was needed for this.
For example, no more awkward `e["code"]` where `e.code` is just as valid.
I've been working with TS for the past couple of years but now I'm working on a Flow project.
Flow doesn't even compare. It falls short on many things TS would immediately flag, and just feels less thought-out (subjective I know). Tooling support is terrible and while not the language's fault, it means it just doesn't help you as much as it could. Using Flow basically becomes an afterthought, a part of your build step, while with TS it's much easier to have that integrated into your development flow (via your editor of choice).
And honestly, some of the decisions around the language just feel strange. Not knowing what kind of bool to use [0] is pretty emblematic of where it is going as a language.
To me Flow is just half-helping in a way that TS is fully devoted to.
When you start talking about getting into code bases that you didn't personally write. The time savings and productivity benefits that TypeScript brings are immense.
A lot of typings are now directly inside the NPM packages of the libraries themselves and install "automatically" for you; many other typings can be searched on NPM (primarily the @types/ scope).
The same can be done to it that would be done to Flow: you can just either strip types manually, or just do a single export to your ECMAScripttarget of choice. It'll be native JavaScript. Even the little shims/polyfills it does (to support older ECMAScript versions if you wish to export to it) are optional and can be disabled.
