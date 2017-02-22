Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Writing an Interpreter in Go: The Paperback Edition (thorstenball.com)
73 points by misternugget 1 hour ago





Purchased an ebook copy (jfltech), while I will likely use Nim for my future toy language, this will help me immensely.

It is becoming quite popular (or maybe it was always the case?) that someone learning some topic and at the same time writing a book about it. Interesting how it affects the quality of the content (versus books authored by persons with expertise in given topics).

I tend not to put those two "kinds" of books in same category. I read them with hope to achieve different goals. They aren't read in the same way, but I think that is normal considering those two types.

I will be getting one, because I loved the book so very much. It helped me tremendously when I was implementing my own little language.

It makes me really happy to read that. Not because you want to buy two editions, but because you apparently enjoyed the book a lot :)

I'm definitely buying this. Still working my way through the PDF version, and it's just so well-written and helpful!

I didn't see it anywhere, but does the print version come with the PDF version too?

Author here. Sadly, I can't offer digital+print bundles. I sell the digital version through Gumroad and the paperback through createspace, so I don't have to worry about printing/shipping. That makes it very easy for me to sell a paperback version, but also that much harder to offer discounts or bundles or anything, if you already purchased the eBook.

So what was the source format? Markdown?

Yes. 5-6 markdown files, converted to epub, mobi, pdf and html with pandoc. I know there are better workflows, especially in regards to embedding code (my approach was simple copy and paste), but if there's one recommendation I can make it's this one: check out pandoc. It's an amazing tool.

I wish I would've waited to buy that, print would've been much better!

Really? I find ebooks side by side a terminal a much more efficient way of going through a text like this

I agree, but sometimes it's nice to unplug and just look through books.

Very timely! I'm in the early stages of writing a custom interpreter in Go, so this is perfect for me.

