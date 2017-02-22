Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Writing an Interpreter in Go: The Paperback Edition
(
thorstenball.com
)
69 points
by
misternugget
59 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
13 comments
|
favorite
zerr
24 minutes ago
It is becoming quite popular (or maybe it was always the case?) that someone learning some topic and at the same time writing a book about it. Interesting how it affects the quality of the content (versus books authored by persons with expertise in given topics).
reply
Philipp__
6 minutes ago
I tend not to put those two "kinds" of books in same category. I read them with hope to achieve different goals. They aren't read in the same way, but I think that is normal considering those two types.
reply
vortegne
44 minutes ago
I will be getting one, because I loved the book so very much. It helped me tremendously when I was implementing my own little language.
reply
misternugget
34 minutes ago
It makes me really happy to read that. Not because you want to buy two editions, but because you apparently enjoyed the book a lot :)
reply
BlackjackCF
15 minutes ago
I'm definitely buying this. Still working my way through the PDF version, and it's just so well-written and helpful!
reply
tfryman
40 minutes ago
I didn't see it anywhere, but does the print version come with the PDF version too?
reply
misternugget
37 minutes ago
Author here. Sadly, I can't offer digital+print bundles. I sell the digital version through Gumroad and the paperback through createspace, so I don't have to worry about printing/shipping. That makes it very easy for me to sell a paperback version, but also that much harder to offer discounts or bundles or anything, if you already purchased the eBook.
reply
orloffm
23 minutes ago
So what was the source format? Markdown?
reply
misternugget
21 minutes ago
Yes. 5-6 markdown files, converted to epub, mobi, pdf and html with pandoc. I know there are better workflows, especially in regards to embedding code (my approach was simple copy and paste), but if there's one recommendation I can make it's this one: check out pandoc. It's an amazing tool.
reply
baconomatic
43 minutes ago
I wish I would've waited to buy that, print would've been much better!
reply
autoreleasepool
40 minutes ago
Really? I find ebooks side by side a terminal a much more efficient way of going through a text like this
reply
baconomatic
40 minutes ago
I agree, but sometimes it's nice to unplug and just look through books.
reply
Zikes
28 minutes ago
Very timely! I'm in the early stages of writing a custom interpreter in Go, so this is perfect for me.
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply