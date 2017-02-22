Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Writing an Interpreter in Go: The Paperback Edition (thorstenball.com)
It is becoming quite popular (or maybe it was always the case?) that someone learning some topic and at the same time writing a book about it. Interesting how it affects the quality of the content (versus books authored by persons with expertise in given topics).

I tend not to put those two "kinds" of books in same category. I read them with hope to achieve different goals. They aren't read in the same way, but I think that is normal considering those two types.

I will be getting one, because I loved the book so very much. It helped me tremendously when I was implementing my own little language.

It makes me really happy to read that. Not because you want to buy two editions, but because you apparently enjoyed the book a lot :)

I'm definitely buying this. Still working my way through the PDF version, and it's just so well-written and helpful!

I didn't see it anywhere, but does the print version come with the PDF version too?

Author here. Sadly, I can't offer digital+print bundles. I sell the digital version through Gumroad and the paperback through createspace, so I don't have to worry about printing/shipping. That makes it very easy for me to sell a paperback version, but also that much harder to offer discounts or bundles or anything, if you already purchased the eBook.

So what was the source format? Markdown?

Yes. 5-6 markdown files, converted to epub, mobi, pdf and html with pandoc. I know there are better workflows, especially in regards to embedding code (my approach was simple copy and paste), but if there's one recommendation I can make it's this one: check out pandoc. It's an amazing tool.

I wish I would've waited to buy that, print would've been much better!

Really? I find ebooks side by side a terminal a much more efficient way of going through a text like this

I agree, but sometimes it's nice to unplug and just look through books.

Very timely! I'm in the early stages of writing a custom interpreter in Go, so this is perfect for me.

