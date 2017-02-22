Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Demangling C++ Symbols in Rust (fitzgeraldnick.com)
55 points by andrew3726 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





Tom Tromey, a GNU hacker and buddy of mine, mentioned that historically, the canonical C++ demangler in libiberty (used by c++filt and gdb) has had tons of classic C bugs: use-after-free, out-of-bounds array accesses, etc, and that it falls over immediately when faced with a fuzzer. In fact, there were so many of these issues that gdb went so far as to install a signal handler to catch SIGSEGVs during demangling. It “recovered” from the segfaults by longjmping out of the signal handler and printing a warning message before moving along and pretending that nothing happened. My ears perked up. Those are the exact kinds of things Rust protects us from at compile time! A robust alternative might actually be a boon not just for the Rust community, but everybody who wants to demangle C++ symbols.

Then, later:

Additionally, I’ve been running American Fuzzy Lop (with afl.rs) on cpp_demangle overnight. It found a panic involving unhandled integer overflow, which I fixed. Since then, AFL hasn’t triggered any panics, and its never been able to find a crash (thanks Rust!) so I think cpp_demangle is fairly solid and robust.

That's what I like to see. Targeted useful reimplementations in Rust that play well to its strengths. In this case, as a double benefit to both the Rust ecosystem and to anyone that wants a robust demangling library.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: