Show HN: Get a Slack message when your brand is mentioned on HN (littlebirdie.io)
32 points by zepolen 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 11 comments | favorite





Do not wanna be that guy, but you can do that with Zapier and way more https://zapier.com/zapbook/zaps/675/post-message-slack-when-...

We (tyk.io) use Slack notifications with Zapier for various searches on HN, Reddit, Twitter, Stackoverflow or even Google Alerts (the last one use built-in Slack `/feed` feature).

Worth noticing that HN API provided by https://hn.algolia.com and Reddit have built-in search API as well.

Have been using https://www.hnwatcher.com/ for more than 3 years. Love it.

Free product idea: Same general concept but applied to the content of sites that make the front page.

In your Bitcoin example, one would be notified if the displayed content of an article on the front page (or say top N, or greater than M points, ...) includes the word "Bitcoin".

Bonus points if you can do complex or negative matches. Ex: +database -mongodb

That's an awesome idea - I'll add it to the todo list.

Another suggestion: Send me the posts in the front page that have more than 100 (or any amount) votes. Or maybe a daily message of yesterdays front page.

Thanks!

Cool. Is there a blog post somewhere that shows how it works internally? I'm curious if there's some formal named entity recognition, or more basic string matching. Would it work well, for example, if you had a brand name that was also a common term?

Nope there is no fancy entity recognition going on here at the moment, though that would be cool. It's a simple regex of the form

    '\bterm\b'
or in wildcard cases

    '\bterm.*\b

Would be great if we could select source (eg. not have Reddit)

This was made for my own and a friend use, and we found it useful, maybe others will find it useful too.

This looks nice ! i was missing such thing to search for hacker news mentions of our company.

