API Design Guide (cloud.google.com)
59 points by andybons 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 9 comments | favorite





I would like to add Microsoft's API Guidelines [1] here, which is also a well written document and can be helpful to anyone designing an API.

[1]: https://github.com/Microsoft/api-guidelines/blob/master/Guid...

I am curious if anyone went to GraphQL without regrets?

Fantastic Read!

But I am still looking for some books on good API-Design, anybody has any recommendations?

Step 1) document the endpoints enough that outside developers can write their own clients.

It took quite a bit of work for me to get a native Clojure client working to connect to the google cloud SDK. That was after wrestling with jar-hell around gRPC and calling the Java client from clojure, which is decidedly not pretty.

In these situations the best thing you can do is man-in-the-middle the HTTP requests from an existing client.

That said, I've only ever had to do this when reversing private mobile API's. I can't believe a REST API from Google would be missing documentation of the raw HTTP endpoints?! That should be the first documentation of an API, before that of any specific client implementations.

Seems pretty good. Specifically this part of the guide is pretty well written: https://cloud.google.com/apis/design/resources. One thing that is surprising to me however is that their is no mention of using HTTP Status Codes in responses.

Thanks for the comment. The error handling chapter will be published in a few weeks. For now, you can reference https://github.com/googleapis/googleapis/blob/master/google/....

Disclaimer: I am one of the co-authors.

Please drop fixed headers from web pages. If you want easy access to the top of the page use anchor links instead. On a laptop headers often take a big chunk of available screen. It just piss me off every time I see a page with a fixed header. All your reader aren't using imacs...

This is a marketing website. I'm sure they A/B tested the fixed header and it probably converts better than otherwise.

