Ask HN: How to mock sequelize models in Nodejs?

I have been struggling a lot to mock database in one of my side projects while writing junits. Can somebody please help me out here. Below is what the scenario looks like:

Before that, the source code is here - https://github.com/sunilkumarc/track-courier

1. I have created a model using sequelize module in Nodejs. And I access my db through this model.

2. I want to mock the db calls when running junits. For example fineOne method here which return a promise. (https://github.com/sunilkumarc/track-courier/blob/master/models/parcels.js#L4). Basically when running this particular endpoint I want to skip accessing the db.

Any help is appreciated!

