The Black Technologist Who Invented the First Internet Search Engine (jstor.org)
40 points by miraj 1 hour ago | 10 comments





Oh I remember Archie!

There was always a story it was named after the comic, and after it there were the Veronica and Jughead systems which were named the same way. I just checked then and Wikipedia says he didn't name it after the comic and hated it. So there goes another 1990's myth.

Archie itself actually never worked very well, but nothing did in those days so we were amazed when it actually returned a result.

I can probably count the number of dinner parties I've been to on one hand. The only one I remember is the one where, in the mid-90s, we discussed the fact that the web was wonderful but there was no way to find anything.

I loved Archie and it was still useful for a good year or two after the weww got going. Nice to finally learn who was behind it - back then people rarely shared photos of themselves since they took forever to download.

Neat.

I clearly recall connecting to archie.au and archie.nz to do (slow-ass!) searches back in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Why those? Easy to remember!

Annnd they used the whitest photo of him they could find.

Provided by the man himself, as evident by the "Courtesy Alan Emtage" directly under the (whitest?) photo.

He's from Barbados. I'm glad the article didn't mistakingly call him an African American. Though black history month is also called African-American History Month.

You might be surprised, but in the American context numerous people considered "black" for political reasons clearly have microscopic amounts of black admixture.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Katherine_Johnson

https://twitter.com/mayorvincegray

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Benjamin_Jealous

im not sure what him beeing black has to do with the first search engine

He doesn't look black at all to me. Not even like the mixed people I've seen. I'm not contesting it so much as saying I'd have gone with white or latino based on the pic. I wonder what ethnicity is in family tree. Probably mixed in interesting way.

