There was always a story it was named after the comic, and after it there were the Veronica and Jughead systems which were named the same way. I just checked then and Wikipedia says he didn't name it after the comic and hated it. So there goes another 1990's myth.
Archie itself actually never worked very well, but nothing did in those days so we were amazed when it actually returned a result.
I clearly recall connecting to archie.au and archie.nz to do (slow-ass!) searches back in the late 1980s and early 1990s.
Why those? Easy to remember!
