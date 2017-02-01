Even if the real world perf is close to the $1K Intel chips it will be a win. It's going to force price cuts from Intel and hopefully spark some competition again.
Not sure why this PC World article is coming up now. There have already been many stories on Ryzen pricing and the release date of March 2 has been known for several days now... [1]
Product lauch video [2]
[0] http://wccftech.com/amd-ryzen-reviews-live-february-28th-tes...
[1] https://www.reddit.com/r/hardware/comments/5urylu/when_does_...
[2] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1v44wWAOHn8
[0] http://ir.amd.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=74093&p=irol-newsArticle&I...
I've been wanting something wider to play with at home for a long time, but the AMD parts are slow, and the Intel parts are expensive and have expensive motherboards. I guess I don't want it that bad.
