AMD Ryzen price and release date revealed (pcworld.com)
38 points by kungfudoi 1 hour ago | 8 comments





Really looking forward to this, and I'm glad that AMD's management no longer seems to be on the pipe.

Even if the real world perf is close to the $1K Intel chips it will be a win. It's going to force price cuts from Intel and hopefully spark some competition again.

It would be interesting if Apple used these chips in upcoming Mac desktops.

I'm guessing that adopting these lower priced chips without lowering prices would have a negligible impact on sales for Apple if the performance is as good as AMD claims.

I wish people benchmark GEMM performance for all of us math folk.

I'm optimistically looking forward until the independent benchmarks on March 2nd.

The NDA on benchmarks is supposedly set to expire on February 28. [0]

Not sure why this PC World article is coming up now. There have already been many stories on Ryzen pricing and the release date of March 2 has been known for several days now... [1]

Product lauch video [2]

[0] http://wccftech.com/amd-ryzen-reviews-live-february-28th-tes...

[1] https://www.reddit.com/r/hardware/comments/5urylu/when_does_...

[2] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1v44wWAOHn8

That's funny, Ars Technica says reviews won't be out until launch day. https://arstechnica.com/information-technology/2017/02/amd-r...

It was known, but not official until now. Also, preorders are now live.

[0] http://ir.amd.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=74093&p=irol-newsArticle&I...

Agreed. I really want to know how having two memory channels is going to play out for memory intensive workloads like in-memory databases and caches.

I've been wanting something wider to play with at home for a long time, but the AMD parts are slow, and the Intel parts are expensive and have expensive motherboards. I guess I don't want it that bad.

