Thoughts on how we stop reinventing the “stop reinventing the wheel” wheel?

Nevertheless, answers propagate through the humanverse at only the right times & places whereas problems pop up everywhere else. solved?-ness remains unsolved.

Learning to use a tool ought to clear the obstacles to you using it. At least, compared to reinvention, when it occurs. Perpetual reinvention -> deceleration of the future.

What are we to do about getting information to where it counts? What are the logistics for matching problems and solutions? How can we best address hard problems like this? Got any good algorithms for, like, transferring wisdom from old folks to young folks? Vice versa?