Over the long weekend, I put together a small tool to help you find your representatives in Congress by your zip code.
Check it out!
It's built with Node, Bootstrap 4, some open data from GitHub, and some queries of the Sunlight Foundation API.
The goal is to help people engage more with the political process in the states. Additional feature requests are welcomed! Currently I'm considering adding in more local representatives (like State Senate or City Council).
reply
Over the long weekend, I put together a small tool to help you find your representatives in Congress by your zip code.
Check it out!
It's built with Node, Bootstrap 4, some open data from GitHub, and some queries of the Sunlight Foundation API.
The goal is to help people engage more with the political process in the states. Additional feature requests are welcomed! Currently I'm considering adding in more local representatives (like State Senate or City Council).
reply