Ask HN: Which is the preferred webapp hosting solution?

I've recenlty started exploring Docker and how awesome it is to have multiple containers running in a swarm, as well as how easy it is to manage such a swarm when it comes to scaling up or down. Today I've started reading about Amazon Web Services and their EC2 and Lambda services. That made me wonder what's the recommended hosting solution nowadays? I'm talking about hosting a web app, so both the frontend and the backend. I can enumerate a few viable options, at least to me: * VPS without Docker (running just the app) * VPS running dockerized app in a swarm * frontend using static hosting by AWS, backend using Lambda * frontend using static hosting by AWS, backend using EC2 (maybe a docker image there) There are obviously choices to be made where to store the data, e.g. user images (on a VPS or on Amazon S3), as well as the database. What are advantages and disadvantages of each choice? Is there a preferred solution? Which one is the easiest to set up and manage? Which one can get me most bang for my buck? Which one is the most stable? If there are any blog posts or articles that compare solutions mentioned above they are also welcome!